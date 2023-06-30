Ex-Hull KR boss Justin Morgan still wants Super League return despite Castleford Tigers snub

FORMER Hull KR head coach Justin Morgan still wants to return to Super League despite being snubbed by Castleford Tigers for their main job.

Morgan was one of a number candidates that were turned down for the role in favour of interim coach Andy Last, who has gone on to win four games in his first head coaching job.

However, that has not stopped Morgan from wanting to test himself as a number one in the northern hemisphere, with his keenness to lead a Super League club high on his future agenda, League Express understands.

With that in mind, the 47-year-old has not thought about applying for the vacancy at the Bradford Bulls, with Morgan’s preference the top flight whilst a number of assistant coaching roles in the NRL are set to become available that could pique his interest.

Morgan is currently assistant coach to Andrew Webster at the New Zealand Warriors, with his stock continuing to rise as an attacking-minded guru in Australia’s most prestigious competition.

With his ears close to the ground, it surely won’t be too long before Morgan gets another shot in the UK with a top-flight club, especially after doing so well with Hull KR previously in Super League.