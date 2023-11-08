Ex-Leeds Rhinos and Toulouse Olympique star calls on Super League clubs to look to young French players

THE nation of France is an enigma in rugby league.

Known as one of the strongholds of the 13-man code, it was banned by the Vichy government during World War Two and has experienced difficulty in ever regaining its status on the international stage.

Of course, France did reach the Rugby League World Cup Final in 1954 and 1968, but they have never won the contest and failed to progress past the group stages in the last tournament.

There is a strong French presence in Super League with the Catalans Dragons flying the flag for l’Hexagon, with the French presence doubled in 2022 when Toulouse Olympique were there as well.

Unfortunately for the nation, Toulouse were relegated at the end of last season with the national side struggling.

For former Leeds Rhinos and Halifax star Eric Anselme – who is currently the attacking coach at Toulouse – he believes that Super League clubs should look to the younger French players that could take the top-flight by storm.

“For me, UK clubs should look at young French players. They should be looking at the Under-17s and Under-18s, the potential is still there, they have the natural skills and are young enough to be able to get to that level that English kids can,” Anselme told League Express.

“There are some good players in Elite One but because they have been in the system a long time, it would be difficult to reboot their mind and skills to be Super League quality. They will have to start again from zero and break all their bad habits. That would take a long time.

“The learning age is the best from 10 to 14, 15 or 16. You can learn a lot with your brain ready to learn the best skills.”

Anselme also has a bold strategy in order to get more young French players into Super League clubs.

“At Toulouse, we bring players over to training camps and see how they go. That would be the strategy for Super League clubs, if they are not good enough to make the Super League, they would come back to France with the experience and rub off on those other kids. It would make them all better players,” Anselme continued.

“We need to make rugby league better in Europe. If I worked at a Super League team, I would make a connection with a French Elite One club, saying they would bring over four or so French kids every year to a training camp and see how they go.”

The 44-year-old believes such a policy would also go some way of improving the international game as well with a strong France.

“Toulouse and Catalans should be the priority but we need to be smart. If the Dragons or Toulouse miss a player, we should bring them to England because that will make a better French player which would improve the national team.

“If we had 30 or 40 French players overseas, imagine how good it would be for the international game.”

