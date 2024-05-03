Ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Brian McDermott reportedly turns down Super League move

FORMER Leeds Rhinos head coach Brian McDermott has reportedly turned down a move to Super League club, Hull FC.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, live on Sky Sports as Wigan Warriors took on Catalans Dragons last night, claimed that following Paul Rowley’s rejection of the Hull offer, the next man in line was McDermott.

However, Brooks claimed that McDermott “is very happy in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights” as the Black and Whites are forced to turn their attention elsewhere.

A number of bosses have been linked to the vacancy at the MKM Stadium, with Brisbane Broncos’ attacking coach Lee Briers one of those, alongside St George Illawarra Dragons assistant coach Dean Young.

Young has only been at the Dragons for a year after following Shane Flanagan to St George in a rebuild for the Red Vee.

Meanwhile, Briers has impressed greatly whilst with the Broncos, having helped Wigan Warriors to a Challenge Cup success in 2022.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast