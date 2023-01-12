Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Wigan Warriors forward appointed as Wales rugby union defence coach

THE amount of cross-over between rugby league and rugby union has increased dramatically in recent years with the likes of Andy Farrell, Shaun Edwards and Kevin Sinfield making it big in the 15-man code.

Now it’s the turn of former Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors forward Mike Forshaw who has been appointed as Wales defence coach.

Following Forshaw’s retirement in 2004 after a year spell at the Warrington Wolves, the utility man made his transition to strength and conditioning coach at the Cheshire club – a role he held until 2006 when he moved back to Wigan to do the same role.

In 2010, however, Forshaw moved to Connaught Rugby to become the club’s defence coach. For three years he held that position until taking up the same role with Sale Sharks in 2013 – a role he was in for a decade.

Now, the former Super League star will be Wales’ defence coach in a further blow to rugby league ahead of the 2023 Six Nations competition.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” said Forshaw.

“I can’t wait to meet the players and start working with a really talented squad.

“I played in Cardiff in 2003 and it’s an incredible place to play rugby. I want to get these lads defending with real energy and I want them to be excited about their defensive work.

“If we can do that then I think we can take some big steps as a team and achieve something special, because the talent is there.

“I had never met Warren before but he’s obviously one of the game’s great coaches.

“I spoke to him on the phone and I can’t wait to start working with him and getting to know him personally too.

“This is probably one of the only jobs that I would have left Sale for but I know that I’m leaving a club that’s going in the right direction.

“It’s a special club and I’m excited to see what this group can achieve this season and beyond.”