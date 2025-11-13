Ex-North Wales Crusaders halfback takes to social media over claims of unpaid wages

FORMER North Wales Crusaders halfback Jamie Dallimore has taken to social media over claims that the Welsh club’s former players are still waiting on contract money and match payments.

Dallimore, who has now signed for Rochdale Hornets for the 2026 Championship season, made 14 appearances for the Crusaders in 2025 after returning from his doping ban.

The 37-year-old had enjoyed previous spells at the likes of Barrow Raiders and Oldham, but it’s his short spell at North Wales that has caused consternation as claims over unpaid wages have been made.

On November 7th, Dallimore posted on X: “Still some lads no wages received for October @NWCrusadersRL despite the promises from the owners and new players being signed whats the excuses @arun_watkins17 now? Excuses about bonuses and staff still due @TheRFL when will you start to support the players and stop ignoring it.”

On the 11th of November, Dallimore again “Still lads waiting not once has there been an apology, was given till the 7th November and missed it mate this group of people don’t deserve to be treated this way and the owners don’t deserve this playing squad.”

On November 13th, Dallimore wrote: “Still 3 lads waiting on contract money and match payment for September neally 2 weeks late zero apologies just excuses and bull shit how you can be treated this way and sign players left right and centre is beyond me do the right thing.

The RFL has been approached for comment by League Express.