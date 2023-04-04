Ex-Salford Red Devils and Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut makes Challenge Cup appearance for new club Bradford Bulls

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Hull FC forward Jansin Turgut is currently on a comeback trail that is one of the most impressive you will perhaps ever seen.

Just three years ago, Turgut attempted to take his own life, falling three storeys from a car park following a battle with mental health.

He fractured his spine, broke his pelvis, both legs and knees and had facial reconstruction after breaking every breaking every bone in his face.

Since then, Turgut has continued to document his recovery on social media and has repeatedly spoke of his hope of returning to rugby league in a professional capacity.

He has appeared for the Bradford Bulls reserves in previous weeks, but made his actual debut from the bench for the West Yorkshire side’s first-team in the 66-18 Challenge Cup drubbing of the Midlands Hurricanes.

It is a remarkable comeback, but Turgut isn’t stopping there. Speaking to League Express last week, the Turkish international highlighted his desire to make it back to Super League.

“The last four years have been difficult but also liberating. I’ve had time to strip the layers back and find out more about me as a person,” Turgut previously told League Express.

“I’ve had to tick the boxes of the unknown which has been the hardest part, not knowing what my career would be, if I can do things without restrictions or injuries.

“With all those boxes ticked, I now just have to train hard and perform which is ultimately all I’ve ever known so for me that is inevitable. I’m just taking one step at a time and building towards where I’m going and wanting to be.

“Moving forward, I want to be back playing Super League and discovering what I can still do physically.

“But with a stronger mindset and resilience theres absolutely no reason I can’t get back there and push to even further success.”