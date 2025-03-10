Ex-St Helens star Lewis Dodd’s NRL future already under siege as halfback loses first-team spot

FORMER St Helens star Lewis Dodd’s NRL future is already under siege after the halfback looks destined to lose his first-team spot at the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a permanent basis.

The World Club Challenge Golden Point winner only moved to the Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 NRL season, but was dropped for Round One last weekend in favour of rookie Jamie Humphreys.

Instead, Dodd played for Souths’ reserves over the weekend with Humphreys excelling in the Rabbitohs’ narrow victory over The Dolphins.

And it’s fair to say that a number of NRL pundits believe Humphreys will be Wayne Bennett’s favourite moving forward.

“Humphreys was really good at half-back in his first game for the club,” NRL360 host Braith Anasta said. “His kicking game was sensational, he’s a big body and he made 30 tackles and missed zero.

“I think we already know (Humphreys will play over Dodd in Round Two).

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph’s Brent Read concurred, saying: “I think it’ll be Humphreys.”

Not to be outdone, legendary Australian reporter, Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield’ said: “We talk about recruitment. They have a $650,000 UK import playing NSW Cup.”

Interestingly, NRL pundit Dan Ginnane explained: “Dodd wasn’t a Wayne purchase. If Wayne had bought him then he’s tied to him more closely, therefore he’s just going to play his best 17.”

Dodd played in both of Souths’ trial games prior to the 2025 NRL campaign starting.