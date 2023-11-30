Ex-Toronto Wolfpack owner and Cornwall RLFC chief Eric Perez buys football club

FORMER Toronto Wolfpack owner and current Cornwall RLFC chief Eric Perez has bought a football club.

Perez, at the head of a Canadian consortium, has taken over Truro FC located on the south-west peninsula of the UK.

The club had been owned by Kernow Sport – who also own Cornish Pirates rugby union side – since March 2019 but currently see themselves in the relegation places in the National League South.

For Perez, however, it was an easy decision to make given his affiliation with the duchy.

“We’ve fallen in love with the place and we see massive potential in this football club,” Perez told BBC Spotlight.

“The ability to take this club up levels would be transformative for the sporting landscape in Cornwall and we’re looking forward to delivering that.”

Though Perez’ affiliations in sport have been within the rugby league world in recent years, he has labelled himself “a football fanatic” following his takeover.

“I don’t think too many people would say ‘let’s buy a football club to support a rugby league club’, I think that’s a strange play to make,” Perez continued.

“I’m a football fanatic, a lot of people on the group are football fanatics and we’re here to take this club up, that’s what we’re here for.

“If it wasn’t for the rugby league club we wouldn’t know about this operating environment so that is a factor, but we’re talking football.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.