Ex-Warrington Wolves and St Helens forward finally retires aged 44

IN the past, the likes of Jamie Peacock, Ben Westwood, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Andy Lynch have all played rugby league until their late 30s, with Steve Menzies continuing until his early 40s.

Another player that has seemingly gone under the radar in terms of longevity is former Warrington Wolves and St Helens forward Vinnie Anderson.

At the age of 44, Anderson, who his currently plying his trade with French Elite Two Championship side Villeghailenc, played his last game at the weekend.

Fantastic send-off yesterday for Vinnie Anderson who played his last game of RL at Villegailhenc in France's Elite 2.

The 44-yr-old Kiwi international has retired after a great career at St Helens, Warrington, Salford, NZ Warriors and Carcassonne.

Bravo Vinnie!

❤️💛 https://t.co/cb0QTd2KYO — Catalan Media 🇨🇵 (@catalanmedia) May 1, 2023

Anderson first came to the UK shores in 2005 after signing for St Helens where he spent two years before joining Warrington ahead of the 2007 Super League season.

There, the blockbusting forward spent four years and registered almost 100 appearances, helping the Wolves to two Challenge Cup successes.

Anderson then had a two-year spell with the Salford Red Devils until a move to France in 2012 saw the forward go part-time with AS Carcassonne.

Five seasons later and Anderson moved to current club Villeghailenc where he has now retired.