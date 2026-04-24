Excellent Warrington Wolves extend Wigan Warriors’ losing run

WARRINGTON WOLVES 23 WIGAN WARRIORS 6

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Friday

WARRINGTON saw off a late Wigan comeback to inflict a fourth straight league defeat on the Warriors.

Three Wolves tries in the second half saw off spirited Wigan, who ultimately couldn’t match the intensity and fitness shown by the home side.

With both sides carrying well-documented concerns in the halves – George Williams set to undergo surgery and Bevan French having not featured for Wigan since March – there was a slight lack of cutting edge from either team in the final third in the first half.

The contest – much of it a ferocious affair, with both sides engaged in a blow-for-blow battle, roared on by a packed-out Halliwell Jones – fully sparked into life in the second half thanks to some eye-catching Warrington moves, with Wigan offering no response.

After a strong start to their campaign, Wigan have seen their form collapse, and this fourth straight loss marks their worst run since 2021.

It was Wigan’s own indiscipline which resulted in many of Warrington’s points, coming directly following Marc Sneyd’s high kicks. Having found no way through in the first quarter, Warrington wasted no time in bringing on the kicking tee for a slender 2-0 lead when given a kickable penalty.

Wigan were left to rue another lapse when a further penalty was awarded in the Wolves’ favour. Ewan Irwin, shaping to go one way, caught everyone off guard — even his own team-mate — with a sudden switch of play, sending a pass to Josh Thewlis. At full stretch, in the opposite direction, he gathered superbly and powered over the line to give Warrington a two-score cushion.

Wigan nearly hit back just before the hooter, but the pass for returning Jake Wardle was adjudged to have been forward. Another try was ruled out when Adam Keighan, on the video review, was spotted to have pushed a Warrington man with Zach Eckersley’s try chalked off.

The Wolves struck another blow when Albert Hopoate, who somehow squeezed through the tightest of spaces in the corner, shrugged off the onrushing Jack Farrimond to stretch Warrington’s lead to twelve points.

Credit must also go to James Bentley, whose superb offload set up his centre to score – a move he executed to perfection throughout the evening.

Out of nowhere, Wigan got right back in the contest. Eckersley suddenly sparked into life, accelerating down the wing before a sharp step inside completely wrong-footed Thewlis. From there, he tore through the defence, outpacing everyone to cut Warrington’s lead by six with Keighran’s goal.

The comeback, though, was short-lived. Thewlis put the game to bed, having two options to his left before selling the dummy, opening up space for himself to break through and restore the lead for Warrington.

Sneyd got his second conversion, then slotted a drop-goal eleven minutes from time before Hopoate also scored another, sending the Warrington supporters home delighted.

GAMESTAR: Marc Sneyd was a calm head in the halves and he was key to Warrington staying comfortably ahead of Wigan.

GAMEBREAKER: Josh Thewlis’ second try gave Warrington enough breathing room heading into the final stages of the game.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ewan Irwin’s pass for Warrington’s try, as well as the catch from Josh Thewlis, was a first-class move that caught Wigan off guard.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Warrington)

2 pts James Bentley (Warrington)

1 pt Albert Hopoate (Warrington)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

1 Cai Taylor-Wray

2 Josh Thewlis

3 Toby King

4 Albert Hopoate

5 Matty Ashton

18 Ewan Irwin

7 Marc Sneyd

21 Luke Thomas

9 Danny Walker

16 Liam Byrne

12 Sam Stone

20 James Bentley

13 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

17 Jordy Crowther

22 Joe Philbin

25 Max Wood

34 Kelepi Tanginoa

18th man (not used)

32 Ewan Smith

Also in 21-man squad

14 Sam Powell

15 Toafofoa Sipley

27 Jake Thewlis

Tries: Josh Thewlis (35, 67), Hopoate (54, 75)

Goals: Sneyd 3/5

Field-goals: Sneyd (72)

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

2 Zach Eckersley

12 Liam Farrell

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

3 Adam Keighran

19 Jack Farrimond

8 Ethan Havard

9 Brad O’Neill

10 Luke Thompson

11 Junior Nsemba

17 Oliver Partington

13 Kaide Ellis

Subs (all used)

15 Patrick Mago

20 Sam Eseh

23 Kian McDermott

25 Taylor Kerr

18th man (not used)

28 Noah Hodkinson

Also in 21-man squad

22 Tom Forber

27 Lukas Mason

31 Jonny Vaughan

Tries: Eckersley (60)

Goals: Keighran 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0; 12-0, 12-6, 18-6, 19-6, 23-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Marc Sneyd; Warriors: Brad O’Neill

Penalty count: 6-2

Half-time: 8-0

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 13,218