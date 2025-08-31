Family affair in the middle as Goole Vikings beat Newcastle Thunder

GOOLE VIKINGS 30 NEWCASTLE THUNDER 12

SIMON JONES, Victoria Pleasure Ground, Sunday

POPULAR winger Tom Halliday marked his 100th career appearance with two tries as Goole got back to winning ways at the expense of the division’s basement boys.

The local lad, signed from Doncaster during the Vikings’ preparations to enter the professional ranks this season, made the most of some fluent play on the right.

Former Goole Rugby Union Club player Halliday’s contribution underpinned a sixth win in seven outings for Scott Taylor’s side, who have found their feet as the campaign has progressed.

However, it’s been another tough year for Newcastle, who have just one game, at Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday, to avoid losing every match for the second season in succession.

They had a spell on top at the start of the second half, claiming two converted tries to cut the home lead to 24-12, but Goole got back on top.

It was a particularly special day for the Arnold family as referee Denton Arnold was joined in charge by father Innes and brother Tolver as his touch judges.

With backs Ben Dent, Josh Guzdek and Jason Tali and forward Harry Aldous all missing out through injury and experienced Jamie Shaul not in the matchday 17 despite being named in the initial 21-man squad, Goole rung the changes as they tried to respond positively to their 31-6 loss at North Wales Crusaders.

That included Ben Hodder, who was part of the club’s previous amateur set-up and has recently agreed a contract extension for next season, returning for a fifth outing of 2025, this time at fullback rather than winger.

Experienced former Samoa international Misi Taulapapa and Callum Shaw were the centres, Callum Rutland got the nod at scrum-half and prop Alex Holdstock and hooker Ryan Wright were on the bench.

With Tyler Walton injured, Thunder played David Weetman at loose-forward, and like the rest of his team, he was soon busy trying to keep Goole at bay as the hosts made a strong start.

The first try came just three minutes in, with on-loan Sheffield and ex-Hull FC backrower Nick Staveley proving just too strong from close range.

Fluent passing to the right then enabled Halliday to scorch in, and while Rutland, another former Hull player, missed both conversion attempts, he did improve his own 21st-minute try, notched with the help of some neat footwork near the line.

Newcastle were finding it hard to make an impression, and Rutland’s halfback partner Mackenzie Harman stepped off his left foot and went over, with the goal added.

Then, after 38 minutes, Halliday produced a spectacular finish from Rutland’s cut-out pass to make it 24-0 at the break.

Newcastle finally made the scoreboard with their try double – Alex Donaghy after 45 minutes and Elliot Shaw on 51, with Donaghy converting both – but Rutland’s 66th-minute penalty goal meant Goole were able to breathe more easily.

And Tom Lineham cemented the two points with a 70th-minute try after Halliday’s break and pass.

GAMESTAR: Goole winger Tom Halliday marked his 100th career appearance with two tries.

GAMEBREAKER: A 66th-minute penalty-goal by Callum Rutland effectively ended any chance of a Newcastle comeback.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

23 Ben Hodder

2 Tom Halliday

19 Callum Shaw

14 Misi Taulapapa

39 Tom Lineham

6 Mackenzie Harman

24 Callum Rutland

34 Jack Arnold

9 Jeylan Hodgson

33 Dean Roberts

11 Brett Ferres

12 Bailey Dawson

40 Nick Staveley

Subs (all used)

10 Jack Aldous

15 Alex Holdstock

8 Joe Phillips

25 Ryan Wright

Tries: Staveley (3), Halliday (10, 38), Rutland (21), Harman (32), Lineham (70)

Goals: Rutland 3/7

THUNDER

1 Brad Ward

2 Leo Bradley

3 Evan Lawther

4 Sean Croston

5 Jake Dickinson

6 Alex Donaghy

7 Elliot Shaw

8 Tobias Gibson

9 Will Lintin

10 Harry Price

11 Alex Taylor

12 Woody Walker

13 David Weetman

Suns (all used)

14 Alfie Horwell

15 Harry Lowery

16 Matty Rolls

17 George Birch

Tries: Donaghy (45), Shaw (51)

Goals: Donaghy 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 8-0, 14-0, 20-0, 24-0; 24-6, 24-12, 26-12, 30-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Vikings: Tom Halliday; Thunder: Alex Donaghy

Penalty count: 7-7

Half-time: 24-0

Referee: Denton Arnold