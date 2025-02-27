Featherstone Rovers announce new head coach and assistant following James Ford’s sacking

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced Paul Cooke as Head Coach and Ged Corcoran as Assistant Coach following yesterday’s departure of James Ford.

Cooke had a glittering playing career representing England and starring for Super League xlubs Hull FC, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity.

He has also coached now for several years across both codes and recently joined Featherstone Rovers at the start of the 2025 season. Ged Corcoran the current Ireland Rugby League Head Coach where he has worked alongside Cooke together with their recent positive work together as part of the York coaching set up that had such a successful season last year.

Cooke said: “I was sad to see James Ford leave but I know from my previous spell playing at the Club how passionate the Rovers fans are about their team and I’m hugely excited and honoured to help lead this quality group of players we have this season.

“I have worked closely with Ged previously and we genuinely are a great combination, we both share the same vision for how the game should be played and we know inside out out each other’s strengths and weaknesses to form a good partnership.

“Together with Ian’s history at the Club and knowledge of the playing squad, we are confident we can look forward to a strong 2025 season.”

Ged Corcoran added: “I have always had a great respect for the Featherstone Club, its strong supporter base and the place the Club has at the heart of it’s community.

“I have also watched with interest since Paddy’s involvement at the Club, the efforts being made to reestablish the Club. I’m really keen to work alongside Paul again and also with Ian to not only ensure the playing squad has a successful season but also connects to its supporter base.”

Paddy Handley added: “We needed to move quickly on these matters and I feel that we have identified the right blend of coaches to take the Club forward.

“I have known Paul and Ged for some time and I know they have bought into our plans for the Club and I’m really pleased that in a short space of time we have been able to pull together such a strong coaching unit.”