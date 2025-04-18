Featherstone Rovers cling on against York Knights in nail-biting thriller

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 24 YORK KNIGHTS 22

CALLUM WALKER, Millennium Stadium, Friday

FEATHERSTONE came from behind to edge out York in a cracker of a contest.

Trailing 16-0 at half-time, Rovers mounted a sensational fightback with four unanswered tries before the Knights staged a desperate attempt to hit back – only to be thwarted by juggernaut-like defence.

Featherstone have made a sluggish start to the season, with only one league win prior to this match.

Gareth Gale and Ben Reynolds missed out with Derrell Olpherts coming in on the wing and Connor Jones moving into the halves.

Despite Featherstone’s reshuffle, they looked fluid in the opening exchanges with Bailey O’Connor scything his way through the York defence only to be take high by Joe Brown.

A brilliant Olpherts break handed the hosts another early chance but again York stood firm before striking first courtesy of a stellar Jesse Dee run.

There seemed to be nothing on when the powerful backrower got the ball, but he broke through two tackles before feeding Brown to score. Liam Harris converted for a 6-0 lead after 17 minutes.

Kieran Buchanan was then held up as York pushed forward and Ben Jones-Bishop was sent cantering down the wing off a delicious Harris pass. The latter again goaled to make it 12-0.

Shaky-looking Featherstone were no match for the rampant visitors, and it was Harris’ bullet pass which provided Buchanan the space to send over Jones-Bishop for his second on the half-hour. Harris’ conversion attempt this time hit a post.

Try as they might, Featherstone just couldn’t breach the visitors’ line in the first 40 minutes – but that was when attacking uphill.

It took them just five minutes of going down the slope in the second half to notch a try, Jones leaping highest to an accurate Calum Turner kick. Ryan Hampshire added the extras to reduce the deficit to ten points at 16-6.

Whatever coach Paul Cooke said at half-time certainly had the desired effect with Featherstone hitting York with anther try within three minutes. Caleb Aekins slipped through before rounding fullback Brown to notch. Hampshire again converted.

The momentum was with the hosts and after Josh Hardcastle left the field with a head knock, Hampshire dummied his way over on the hour. With his own conversion, Featherstone now led for the first time at 18-16.

Featherstone were punching holes consistently and King Vuniyayawa clattered his way to the line shortly after as Hampshire again improved.

But York weren’t to be denied a late try when Harris sidestepped his way past a tiring pack and then Aekins at the back. Harris set up a grandstand finish with a conversion to make it 24-22, but Featherstone held out.

GAMESTAR: The introduction of Kinv Vuniyayawa changed the game for Featherstone.

GAMEBREAKER: Vuniyayawa’s try gave Rovers vital breathing space.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

24 Bailey O’Connor

4 Jayden Hatton

23 Connor Wynne

14 Connor Jones

28 Ryan Hampshire

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 James Beckett

20 Josh Hardcastle

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

16 King Vuniyayawa

21 Jordan Williams

22 Calum Turner

37 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Jones (45), Aekins (48), Hampshire (58), Vuniyayawa (64)

Goals: Hampshire 4/4

KNIGHTS

2 Joe Brown

34 Ben Jones-Bishop

3 Kieran Buchanan

20 Oli Field

35 Scott Galeano

6 Ata Hingano

7 Liam Harris

8 Jack Martin

9 Paul McShane

17 Ukuma Ta’ai

11 Jesse Dee

12 Connor Bailey

13 Jordan Thompson

Subs (all used)

10 Brenden Santi

19 Sam Cook

24 Harvey Reynolds

31 Kieran Hudson

Tries: Brown (17), Jones-Bishop (23, 31), Harris (72)

Goals: Harris 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, o-12, 0-16; 6-16, 12-16, 18-16, 24-16, 24-22

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: King Vuniyayawa; Knights: Liam Harris

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 0-16

Referee: Ryan Cox