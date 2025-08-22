Featherstone Rovers close section of home ground

FEATHERSTONE Rovers say they will act to as quickly as possible reopen a section of the Millennium Stadium which has been closed due to safety worries.

The Railway Stand is out of action due to fire-safety concerns over storage and workshop units located underneath.

In addition, Wakefield Council have ruled that the capacity of the terrace at the Post Office Road end of the stadium be reduced to 360.

There will be mandatory wrist-banding of spectators who stand in that area to ensure spectator levels remain within the limit.

“Following continued dialogue with Wakefield Council and the emergency services, the club have been asked to implement the stadium health and safety measures with immediate effect,” said Rovers in a statement.

“Supporter safety is paramount for the club. Therefore we positively embrace the advice given to us by the authorities.

“Meetings are planned to work with the appropriate agencies to ensure the necessary improvements are put in place to resolve these matters as quickly as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience which these short-term measures will cause supporters.”

Featherstone have played at the town-centre ground, formerly known as Post Office Road, since their formation in 1902.