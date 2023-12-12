Featherstone Rovers confirm ex-Hull FC back has joined club on trial

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed former Hull FC outside back Manoa Wacokecoke has joined the club on trial.

Rugby League Live revealed yesterday morning that Wacokecoke had linked up with James Ford’s side on a trial basis in an attempt to earn a contract.

Now, a Featherstone spokesperson has confirmed to League Express that the 19-year-old has joined Rovers as a trialist during their pre-season for an indefinite period.

The Fijian centre played in all of the Black and Whites’ reserves games in 2023 but had failed to make a first-team appearance under head coach Tony Smith.

However, Wacokecoke was highly rated and so his exit took a number of Black and Whites fans by surprise – especially when considering that the outside back turned out for Hull Ionians at the end of November.

It has been all change at Featherstone following a disappointing end to the 2023 season in which they went down to the London Broncos in the play-off semi-final.

A gargantuan 19 players have left the club including the likes of Elijah Taylor, Daniel Smith, Johnathon Ford and Luke Briscoe whilst others such as Nathan Massey, Danny Addy and Greg Minikin have signed on the dotted line.

