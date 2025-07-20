Featherstone Rovers suffer late defeat at Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE 24​ FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 22

PETER BIRD, Stade Michel Bendichou, Colomiers, Saturday

TOULOUSE got back to winning ways against a resolute Featherstone side who had chances to take the points.

“We are disappointed but gave this game away,” complained Rovers head coach Paul Cooke after Benjamin Laguerre’s late try and Jake Shorrocks’ conversion saw them pipped.

The game was a tense affair from start to finish as both teams cancelled each other out.

Toulouse started the brighter and caught Featherstone out in the fourth minute with ex-Fev favourite Thomas Lacans feeding the fast-running Olly Ashall-Bott 30 metres out and free to score close to the posts, where Shorrocks added the two points.

The lead only lasted six minutes as fullback Caleb Aekins broke through to score left of the posts from a well-weighted pass from second-rower Clay Webb and Ben Reynolds levelled the scores.

With nothing between the teams, unsurprisingly Shorrocks elected to kick penalty points when offered on 18 minutes.

Four minutes later, the French stretched the lead to six as captain-for-the-day Paul Marcon found space from a perfect Ashall-Bott pass in the right corner.

Just before the half-hour there was more drama as Rovers halfback Reynolds spotted the fast-running winger Gareth Gale in space to his right to collect and sprint, hugging the touchline as he ran in from 30 metres with Ashall-Bott and Laguerre watching on.

Reynolds kicked well to level again but with the interval approaching, Toulouse found more space on the right with a blistering Marcon break too hot for Rovers to catch and the fast-overlapping Laguerre in great shape to sprint 25 metres to the right of the posts.

Shorrocks’ conversion gave his team an 18-12 half-time lead.

Featherstone looked the more confident after the break and it was no surprise when they retained parity on 52 minutes with busy winger Derrell Olpherts dived in the left corner from a piercing Ryan Hampshire bullet. Reynolds crucially just missed the conversion.

The two-point deficit was overturned on the hour mark as Laguerre failed to collect a Reynolds high ball to the left corner, with centre James Glover alert enough to pick up and cross over the try line. Reynolds this time added the extras to give Rovers a four-point advantage.

With the tension mounting, Reynolds elected to kick a 40-metre penalty-goal in front of the posts with 14 minutes remaining. The kick drifted to the left, much to the relief of the hosts.

It proved costly as, shortly afterwards, quick-fire movement from Shorrocks then Paul Ulberg found Laguerre with time to sprint 15 metres, dummy Aekins and fininsh off the move with a four-pointer to the right of the posts.

Shorrocks kicked the match-winning conversion and Toulouse hung on to claim the points, much to the relief of head coach Sylvain Houles.

“I’m pleased for the boys, who showed bags of character in a very tight match between two good sides.”

GAMESTAR: Paul Marcon was captain on the day and led by example in a top all-round display.

GAMEBREAKER: The well-taken try with ten minutes remaining from the lively Benjamin Laguerre.

MATCHFACTS

OLYMPIQUE

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Paul Ulberg

3 Reubenn Rennie

5 Paul Marcon

19 Benjamin Laguerre

25 Thomas Lacans

7 Jake Shorrocks

8 Lambert Belmas

14 Baptiste Rodriguez

17 Rob Butler

4 Mathieu Jussaume

11 Maxime Stefani

16 Joe Bretherton

Subs (all used)

32 Hugo Garrigues

10 James Roumanos

21 Ellis Gillam

28 AJ Wallace

Tries: Ashall-Bott (4), Marcon (22), Laguerre (38, 69)

Goals: Shorrocks 4/5

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

5 Gareth Gale

20 James Hardcastle

29 James Glover

2 Derell Olpherts

28 Ryan Hampshire

6 Ben Reynolds

16 King Vuniyayawa

9 Will Jubb

10 James Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

8 Gadwin Springer

14 Connor Jones

38 Pat Moran

37 Nathan Wilde

Tries: Aekins (11), Gale (26), Olpherts (52), Glover (59)

Goals: Reynolds 3/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-0, 8-6, 12-6, 12-12, 18-12; 18-16, 18-22, 24-22

Rugby League and League Express Men of the Match

Olympique: Paul Marcon; Rovers: Ben Reynolds

Penalty count: 4-9

Half-time: 18-12

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 3,257