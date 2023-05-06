Featherstone Rovers swoop for Gold Coast Titans forward ahead of Super League charge

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have acted swiftly to bolster their ranks for a Super League push after bringing in a Gold Coast Titans forward in a coup.
That forward is 19-year-old Arama Hau who is being tipped as a future star for the world of rugby league.
Part of the Keebra Park State High School, the Titans starlet has already represented Queensland City’s under-17s and will add more firepower to an already strong Featherstone pack.
✍️ Locked In – Highly rated young @Kangaroos and @GCTitans forward Arama Hau commits to the Rovers until the end of the 2023 Season.
The 19 year old is tipped as a future star for the Titans and Queensland Maroons.
Welcome to Featherstone, Arama Hau 🇹🇴#UTR | #BlueWall pic.twitter.com/8DHH3CxQTD
— Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) May 6, 2023