Fit-again Cameron Scott focused on Hull FC upturn

HULL FC centre Cameron Scott is looking forward rather than back as he eyes a successful season for both himself and his club.

While the Black and Whites finished down in ninth this year, the 23-year-old was restricted to just seven appearances by injuries.

Scott scored twice, one of his efforts earning him Hull’s try of the season award, as Salford were seen off 48-16 at home in round three.

That was the second of four wins in the opening six league games, but there were only seven more in the 21 that followed.

Meanwhile, former Bradford development player and England Academy skipper Scott, who made his Hull debut in 2018, suffered ankle and groin setbacks.

“That’s the sport and it is what it is. Things like that happen, and I have to forget what went on last season,” he said.

“It was a bit of a nightmare and tough mentally. When you’re enjoying a spell of consistency and something goes wrong, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

“But once you’ve got over the initial disappointment, you’ve got to move on and focus on coming back bigger and better.

“Once it’s done, it’s done. You can’t go back; you can only keep moving forwards. Now I’m back on the field and enjoying myself as much as I can.”

Scott told the club website that new coach Tony Smith has been focusing on instilling trust into the playing group.

“Everyone is here for a reason and it’s because we’re all very capable Rugby League players,” he added.

“One of the things we’ve been working on this pre-season has been trusting one another, and I think that’s a really big thing.

“The key message has been to focus on your own individual task and let the guy alongside you concentrate on their task.

“Don’t go trying to solve problems on your own. Dig in, do your job, and know that your team-mate will too.

“That’s what a lot of pre-season has been all about. Tony and the coaching team have been instilling trust between the players in a new system for us.”

