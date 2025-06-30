Footage emerges of Liam Horne and Rhyse Martin incidents following Grade E charges

FOOTAGE has emerged of the incidents that have seen Castleford Tigers hooker Liam Horne and Hull KR man Rhyse Martin be charged with Grade E offences.

Both men will appear at Operational Rules Tribunals tomorrow night, with Horne’s alleged offence “Unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured” and Martin’s “Other Contrary Behaviour (Head Contact and Unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured)”.

Now video footage has been seen of both incidents, with credit going to Sky Sports for their coverage during Rovers’ win over Wakefield Trinity and Castleford’s loss to Wigan Warriors.

Rhyse Martin is facing a six-match suspension for this incident during Hull KR’s win over Wakefield Trinity. He has been charged with Grade E Other Contrary Behaviour (Head contact and unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured). 🎥 Sky Sports pic.twitter.com/zkyyoE1qk3 — Matthew Shaw (@M_Shaw1) June 30, 2025

Meanwhile, the Horne incident can be seen below: