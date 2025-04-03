Former Leeds Rhinos man attracting Super League eyes as head coach admits interest

FORMER Leeds Rhinos man Levi Edwards is attracting Super League interest as St Helens head coach Paul Wellens admits his interest in signing the 21-year-old, who is currently plying his trade with York Knights.

Though Edwards suffered a serious ACL injury that ruled him out for much of 2023 and 2024, the back-rower/centre has returned to action in 2025, impressing greatly.

And it seems that the ex-Leeds man, who never made a first-team appearance for the Headingley outfit, has got a fan in Wellens.

“He’s someone that we had a conversation about,” Wellens revealed in his pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend’s Challenge Cup clash with Warrington Wolves.

“He’s a talented young player who has only just come back from a lengthy injury, and it’s great for him, before recent weeks, to start to string some games together.

“We’ve watched a number of those games, including the game against our dual-registration club Halifax.

“There’s a lot to like about him as a player, but no further conversations have taken place other than that.

“It’s not ruled in, or ruled out. He is a player that has been of interest, but we’ll see where things are down the track.”