Former St Helens youngster Jumah Sambou returns to Super League with three-year Hull KR deal

Hull KR have signed Jumah Sambou on a three-year deal from Oldham RLFC.

Sambou will link up with the Robins from the start of the 2026 Super League season.

The Warrington-born centre came through St. Helens’ Academy and was part of Saints’ academy side which toured Australia in 2019.

During his time Down Under, Sambou helped Saints to wins over North Sydney, South Sydney and Penrith Panthers.

Speaking on his move to Sewell Group Craven Park, Sambou said: “It’s a big opportunity for me. I’m excited to be joining the Robins. Having spoke to Willie, I like the direction the club is going in and I want to be part of it.

“Oldham has made me grow a lot as a player and a person. I’m grateful for the club and the Town’s support. I plan to end the year on a high there. Next year will be a big step forward and I’m excited for the chance to prove myself at Hull KR.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters, welcomed the signing of the young centre: “We’re pleased to have Jumah join the club next season. Jumah was a talented junior who unfortunately had an ACL injury that set back his development.

“Since then, Jumah has gained some good experience at Oldham where he’s been one of the stand-out centres in the Championship and he will add quality competition to our outside backs in 2026.”