Former Warrington Wolves halfback Nathan Wood reveals suspected CTE diagnosis

FORMER Warrington Wolves halfback Nathan Wood has revealed that he has been diagnosed with suspected CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) after having a chat with former teammate Nick Fozzard.

Fozzard has been at the forefront of the group of rugby league players suing the governing body after claims that the RFL was negligent in failing to provide acceptable protective action against permanent injuries caused by repetitive concussive blows.

And a chat with Wood convinced the latter to get tested after repeated concussions throughout his career left him suffering symptoms common to those suffering with CTE.

Wood said he had 133 scans done – 108 of which were abnormal.

The Australian halfback, who made 114 top-flight appearances Down Under and over 100 in Super League, spoke with SEN Radio about the ongoing issue.

Wood said on the podcast: “I said to him (Fozzard), ‘What are the symptoms?’ He told me, and I go, ‘Mate, I’ve had that for ages’.

“And he told me that I should get tested, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to know’, and he was like, ‘you’ve got to know’.”

Wood, now 53, also estimated that he had been knocked out around twice per season, adding: “The chances of coming through that unscathed are pretty much zero.

“I knew there were things going on with me that weren’t normal, but I just kept it dark, as you do.”

The condition can only be definitely diagnosed after death but, whilst alive, a medical specialist can diagnose a person with suspected CTE.