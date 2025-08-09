Four cards and 13 tries as Sydney Roosters humiliate the Dolphins

DOLPHINS 12 SYDNEY ROOSTERS 64

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday

FOUR sin-binnings, three tries for Mark Nawaqanitawase and two braces to James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou defined the Roosters’ ill-tempered humiliation of the Dolphins.

Referee Gerard Sutton punished Dolphins’ Francis Molo and Aublix Tawha plus Roosters’ Spencer Leniu and Naufahu Whyte for their involvement in an all-in scuffle that broke out after Nawaqanitawase scored his second try in the ninth minute.

It didn’t stop the Tricolours from going on a rampage, posting six tries in the first half followed by five in the second.

A double to Tevita Naufahu – the first two tries of the rookie’s three-game career – was the only highlight for the hosts.

In the Roosters’ 118-year history, this 52-point margin is their equal tenth biggest win and this 64-point haul is their equal fourth biggest score.

In the Dolphins’ much briefer three seasons in the premiership, this result sets new unwanted records for biggest loss and highest score conceded.

The expansion franchise famously beat the foundation club in their first ever outing in 2023, but the Chooks have claimed the following four meetings – including at this venue during Magic Round three months ago.

These two clubs entered round 23 in eighth and ninth place, separated by two competition points and points differential (Dolphins +171, Roosters +20).

And this monstrous margin does the Roosters’ play-offs hopes plenty of good, now level on ten wins apiece and trailing the Phins’ for-and-against by just 47.

The Dolphins shocked the Warriors in Auckland last weekend – although the win came at a cost, losing star centre Herbie Farnworth to a hamstring and Felise Kaufusi to suspension.

Kristian Woolf brought Naufahu and Kulikefu Finefuiaki into the 17, and shuffled Mark Nicholls and Connelly Lemuelu onto the bench for Tawha and Finefuiaki to start.

In the Chooks’ corner, Trent Robinson backed the same side that churned out a gutsy away win over Manly in atrocious conditions to keep their season alive, once again saving stars Connor Watson and Victor Radley to impact off the bench.

In a fiery opening, Molo charged out of the line to square up Nawaqanitawase, but the rugby union convert hit back by soaring for a Hugo Savala bomb then turning a Robert Toia offload into four points.

The ensuing handbags landed two men from each side in the bin, and the tension only heightened when Kurt Donoghoe knocked out Siua Wong from the restart and Toia was placed on report for a shoulder charge.

Naufahu found the left corner before Billy Smith did the same up the other end, tossing the ball in Donoghoe’s face after scoring.

And after Sam Walker’s desperate defence denied Jamayne Isaako, the visitors made the Dolphins pay.

Radley crashed over like a cannonball, Savala finished a pinball team try and a rampaging Leniu silenced the crowd.

The break failed to halt the momentum, with Tedesco nabbing a brace thanks to Sam Walker’s boot and Egan Butcher’s line break.

Nawaqanitawase completed his hat-trick off another Savala kick before Tupou claimed his double from an audacious Walker pass and some Tedesco quick thinking.

Naufahu’s late second was scant consolation for the badly-beaten Queenslanders.

GAMESTAR: Roosters captain James Tedesco scored two tries and set up another three.

GAMEBREAKER: Daniel Tupou’s second four-pointer finished the Chooks’ eleven-try onslaught.

MATCHFACTS

DOLPHINS

1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2 Jamayne Isaako

3 Max Feagai

4 Tevita Naufahu

5 Jake Averillo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Isaiya Katoa

8 Francis Molo

9 Jeremy Marshall-King

15 Aublix Tawha

12 Oryn Keeley

16 Kulikefu Finefuiaki

13 Kurt Donoghoe

Subs (all used)

10 Mark Nicholls

11 Connelly Lemuelu

14 Ray Stone

17 Josh Kerr

Tries: Naufahu (12, 79)

Goals: Isaako 2/2

Sin bin: Molo (10) – fighting, Tawha (10) – fighting

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

3 Billy Smith

4 Robert Toia

5 Mark Nawaqanitawase

6 Hugo Savala

7 Sam Walker

10 Lindsay Collins

14 Benaiah Ioelu

17 Spencer Leniu

11 Angus Crichton

12 Siua Wong

8 Naufahu Whyte

Subs (all used)

9 Connor Watson

13 Victor Radley

15 Egan Butcher

16 Salesi Foketi

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (5, 9, 60), B Smith (19), Radley (28), Savala (35), Leniu (39), Tedesco (44, 48), Tupou (68, 72)

Goals: Walker 10/11

Sin bin: Leniu (10) – fighting, Whyte (10) – fighting

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 6-12, 6-18, 6-24, 6-30, 6-36; 6-42, 6-48, 6-54, 6-60, 6-64, 12-64

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Dolphins: Tevita Naufahu; Roosters: James Tedesco

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 6-36

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Attendance: 24,117