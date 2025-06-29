Four York Valkyrie doubles in thrashing of Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES 0 YORK VALKYRIE 70

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Victoria Park, Sunday

YORK made it three wins in a row and piled even more misery onto Warrington with a twelve-try display that keeps them third.

Evie Sexton, Emma Kershaw, Tamzin Renouf and Izzy Bibby all bagged two tries each while Ellie Williamson, playing a new position on the wing, finished with 26 points through a try and eleven successful conversions.

It took 13 minutes for York to open the scoring through Sexton, but once they had the first try more followed with Kershaw and Renouf, in Williamson’s usual halfback position, also going over within an eight-minute period to put them 18-0 up.

Kershaw’s second came just after the half-hour mark, before Savannah Andrade got York’s fifth try as the half-time hooter approached, meaning the visitors went in 30-0 ahead at the break.

Within minutes off the second half getting underway T’Leesha Frederick-Maynard increased York’s lead with her first senior try for the club, then Williamson grabbed her try six minutes later.

Bibby and Renouf then crossed again, Williamson missing her only goal attempt after the latter score, before Sexton completed her double.

The final ten minutes saw further tries from Bibby and Tara Moxon to complete the rout and leave the Wolves bottom of the league and still awaiting their first win of the season.

WOLVES: 5 Sydney Alderman-Smith, 19 Nicole Barnett, 22 Chelsea Newton, – Emma Lowe, 21 Isabelle Malyon, 13 Hollie Brussels, 10 Megan Condliffe, 9 Dani Bound, 8 Ellie Dooney, 24 Jess Panayiotou, 11 Emily Downs, – Sophie Morris. Subs (all used): 3 Lucy Pinter, 26 Olivia Hill, – Georgina Mole, – Ruby Stokes

VALKYRIE: 2 Eboni Partington, 7 Ellie Williamson, 16 Lisa Parker, 21 Tara Moxon, 5 Emma Kershaw, 1 Georgie Dagger, 3 Tamzin Renouf, 22 Agnes Wood, 9 Sinead Peach, 17 Izzy Brennan, 12 Savannah Andrade, 20 Evie Sexton, 10 Jas Bell. Subs (all used): 14 Izzy Bibby, 19 Lauren Exley, 27 Sarah Menaa, 29 T’Leesha Frederick-Maynard

Tries: Sexton (13, 64), Kershaw (17, 32), Renouf (21, 60), Andrade (38), Frederick-Maynard (42), Williamson (48), Bibby (57, 72), Moxon (78); Goals: Williamson 11/12

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 0-24, 0-30; 0-36, 0-42, 0-48, 0-52, 0-58, 0-64, 0-70

Half-time: 0-30