FOURTEEN Super League players charged after Round One including Hull FC and St Helens trio

   17/02/2025

THERE are seven Grade A charges, four Grade B charges and three Grade C charges – under the new on-field sentencing guidelines that have been introduced for 2025 – from this week’s Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings.

Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran, Hull FC’s Jordan Lane and Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino all received Grade C charges of Head Contact, Dangerous Throw/Lift and Head Contact, accruing five penalty points in the process.

The four Grade B charges are: Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) for Use of Knees, Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) for Striking, Matty Lees (St Helens) for Head Contact and Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants) for Late Contact.

Adam Keighran

Wigan Warriors

Leigh Leopards

Head Contact

C

5

5

Fine

Petu Hiku

Hull KR

Castleford Tigers

Late contact on passer

A

1

1

N/A

Jordan Lane

Hull FC

Catalans Dragons

Dangerous Throw/Lift

C

5

5

Fine

Tariq Sims

Catalans Dragons

Hull FC

Late contact on kicker

A

1

1

N/A

Jordan Rapana

Hull FC

Catalans Dragons

Use of knees

B

3

3

Fine

Amir Bourouh

Hull FC

Catalans Dragons

Late contact on passer

A

1

1

N/A

Tom Holroyd

Leeds Rhinos

Wakefield Trinity

Striking

B

3

3

Fine

Caius Faatili

Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos

Late contact on passer

A

1

1

N/A

Mason Lino

Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos

Head Contact

C

5

5

Fine

Matty Lees

St Helens

Salford Red Devils

Head Contact

B

3

3

Fine

Curtis Sironen

St Helens

Salford Red Devils

Late contact on kicker

A

1

1

N/A

Daryl Clark

St Helens

Salford Red Devils

Late contact on kicker

A

1

1

N/A

Ashton Golding

Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves

Late contact on passer

B

3

3

Fine

Leroy Cudjoe

Huddersfield Giants

Warrington Wolves

Late contact on passer

A

1

1

N/A