FOURTEEN Super League players charged after Round One including Hull FC and St Helens trio

THERE are seven Grade A charges, four Grade B charges and three Grade C charges – under the new on-field sentencing guidelines that have been introduced for 2025 – from this week’s Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings.
Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran, Hull FC’s Jordan Lane and Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino all received Grade C charges of Head Contact, Dangerous Throw/Lift and Head Contact, accruing five penalty points in the process.
The four Grade B charges are: Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) for Use of Knees, Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) for Striking, Matty Lees (St Helens) for Head Contact and Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants) for Late Contact.
|
Adam Keighran
|
Wigan Warriors
|
Leigh Leopards
|
Head Contact
|
C
|
5
|
5
|
Fine
|
Petu Hiku
|
Hull KR
|
Castleford Tigers
|
Late contact on passer
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Jordan Lane
|
Hull FC
|
Catalans Dragons
|
Dangerous Throw/Lift
|
C
|
5
|
5
|
Fine
|
Tariq Sims
|
Catalans Dragons
|
Hull FC
|
Late contact on kicker
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Jordan Rapana
|
Hull FC
|
Catalans Dragons
|
Use of knees
|
B
|
3
|
3
|
Fine
|
Amir Bourouh
|
Hull FC
|
Catalans Dragons
|
Late contact on passer
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Tom Holroyd
|
Leeds Rhinos
|
Wakefield Trinity
|
Striking
|
B
|
3
|
3
|
Fine
|
Caius Faatili
|
Wakefield Trinity
|
Leeds Rhinos
|
Late contact on passer
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Mason Lino
|
Wakefield Trinity
|
Leeds Rhinos
|
Head Contact
|
C
|
5
|
5
|
Fine
|
Matty Lees
|
St Helens
|
Salford Red Devils
|
Head Contact
|
B
|
3
|
3
|
Fine
|
Curtis Sironen
|
St Helens
|
Salford Red Devils
|
Late contact on kicker
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Daryl Clark
|
St Helens
|
Salford Red Devils
|
Late contact on kicker
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A
|
Ashton Golding
|
Huddersfield Giants
|
Warrington Wolves
|
Late contact on passer
|
B
|
3
|
3
|
Fine
|
Leroy Cudjoe
|
Huddersfield Giants
|
Warrington Wolves
|
Late contact on passer
|
A
|
1
|
1
|
N/A