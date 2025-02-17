FOURTEEN Super League players charged after Round One including Hull FC and St Helens trio

THERE are seven Grade A charges, four Grade B charges and three Grade C charges – under the new on-field sentencing guidelines that have been introduced for 2025 – from this week’s Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings.

Wigan Warriors’ Adam Keighran, Hull FC’s Jordan Lane and Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino all received Grade C charges of Head Contact, Dangerous Throw/Lift and Head Contact, accruing five penalty points in the process.

The four Grade B charges are: Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) for Use of Knees, Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos) for Striking, Matty Lees (St Helens) for Head Contact and Ashton Golding (Huddersfield Giants) for Late Contact.