French Super XIII round-up: Title chasers Carcassonne march on

CARCASSONNE’S progress towards the title they lost out on last year was not troubled by St Estève-XIII Catalan, who played their part in an entertaining last match of the regular part of the season before going down 36-10.

The Canaries, already certain to finish top, put on their usual polished performance, with halfbacks Lucas Albert (pictured) and Clément Herrero once again running the show.

Despite lacking a number of regulars, Carcassonne led 24-6 at the break, though the young Catalans scored a fine try through Alexis Lis following breaks from deep in their own half, first by Lenny Marc and continued by Clément Martin.

In the second period, Carcassonne dominated once more.

Pia finished the regular part of the season as runners-up, rounding off with a 36-20 win over Villefranche, who finished ninth.

It was Wolves coach David Collado’s final match in charge. Winger Ilias Bergal touched down twice for Pia, who have enjoyed their best season since re-forming in 2016 and, like Carcassonne, go directly into the semi-finals in a fortnight’s time.

Carcassonne and Pia will have next week off, but Albi, who finished fourth and will face fifth-placed Avignon this weekend, will have some soul-searching to do after their tired-looking showing in defeat at home to eighth-placed Lézignan.

The FCL had nothing to play for but out-enthused the current champions, winning by the emphatic margin of 30-11.

Toulouse ended the season with a 20-18 victory over Limoux – a fine result but one which had no bearing on the table as Sébastien Raguin’s men could only finish seventh and their opponents had to settle for third.

In a tight game, Toulouse took a 10-0 lead, but Romain Puso’s two tries brought the Grizzlies level, before going 16-10 ahead.

Toulouse winger Paul Marcon’s try equalised, Limoux kicked a penalty-goal and finally Abel Drigui won it for the home side.

Limoux will face St Estève-XIII Catalan in the play-offs this weekend.

Results

Albi 11 Lézignan 30

Carcassonne 36 St Estève-XIII Catalan 10

Pia 36 Villefranche 20

Toulouse 20 Limoux 18

Fixtures

Championship play-offs

Saturday 16 May or Sunday 17 May

Albi v Avignon

Limoux v St Estève-XIII Catalan

(Dates and times to be confirmed)