French Wheelchair Rugby League earns elite status

French Wheelchair Rugby League has celebrated another spectacular success with the announcement of its elevation to “Elite Sport” status by the government of France.

The double world champion-winning international side’s reputation was enhanced by a 2-0 series win over England at Medway Park, Kent, last month.

But this latest development has the potential to take the discipline even higher as it unleashes extra funding and privileges from government sources, ensuring strength of support for coming generations.

French Federation President Luc Lacoste, who has just completed his first full year in the role, had made it a personal mission of his to help achieve this status.

He told League Express: “Given my commitment to the Treiziste cause and after having led several meetings at the sports ministry in recent months to defend access to this status, I admit that this news gives me a very special joy that I would like to share with all of you.

“This is huge for wheelchair Rugby League and the game as a whole in France. It will open so many doors for so many people to get involved.”

Jacques Pla, the Federation’s National Technical Director, added: “This is an important victory for French Rugby League and a deserved recognition for this spectacular discipline.

“France excels at the international level and it is a fair return of things to be granted high-level status.”

