Full broadcast details for Challenge Cup third round as Lock Lane and Navy feature again

There will be three ties broadcast live in the third round of the Challenge Cup, including the giant-killers of the previous round, Lock Lane.

The Castleford amateur side are fresh from knocking Oldham out of the competition, and will look to defeat another League 1 side when they host Rochdale Hornets.

Lock Lane’s conquest of Oldham was shown live on OurLeague and their next challenge will be broadcast on The Sportsman on Saturday 12 February, with full coverage on The Sportsman’s dedicated Rugby League channel on YouTube.

In the second round, The Sportsman showed the Royal Navy’s dramatic victory over the British Army in an all-Forces clash.

The Navy will be shown live again in round three, this time on the OurLeague website and app on Saturday 12 February from 4pm, as they face community club York Acorn.

With the BBC earlier announcing that they will stream the all-Yorkshire tie between Hunslet and Siddal on Sunday 13 February at 1pm on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, half of the six ties in the third round will be available to watch.

Dates and times have been confirmed for the other clashes, with Rochdale Mayfield and Doncaster (2pm) and London Skolars and Hunslet Club Parkside (3.30pm) on Saturday, before Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders conclude the weekend at 3pm on Sunday.

The fourth round draw has also been made, and the ties can be found here.

Betfred Challenge Cup Third Round:

Saturday 12 February

Rochdale Mayfield v Doncaster (2pm)

Lock Lane v Rochdale Hornets (2.30pm – live on The Sportsman)

London Skolars v Hunslet Club Parkside (3.30pm)

Royal Navy v York Acorn (4pm – live on Our League)

Sunday 13 February

Hunslet v Siddal (1pm – live on BBC Sport)

Swinton Lions v North Wales Crusaders (3pm)