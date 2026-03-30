Garry Schofield selects his best Super League team after 30 years

GARRY SCHOFIELD returns to League Express to select the greatest Super League team.

WHERE does the time go?

Anyone who watches Sky can’t have missed that it’s Super League’s 30th birthday.

And while the channel has, so far at least, been a constant, a huge number of players, some better than others, have featured in the competition.

Inevitably people have been rolling back the years and picking their best Super League side.

So I thought why not get involved and offer my own picks through one of my now occasional League Express columns.

So here goes, my selections and the reasons I have made them, and remember, it’s all about opinions!

FULLBACK: IESTYN HARRIS

When it comes to all-round mastery of what is a really demanding position, I reckon Iestyn was simply the best. His positional play and awareness were both excellent, he took the high balls really well, he had loads of energy defensively, and he added to the attack very effectively.

A winger, centre or stand-off when he started out at Warrington, Graham Murray’s decision to switch him to fullback at Leeds was a masterstroke. He regularly ran the show and ran opponents ragged.

WINGERS: LESLEY VAINIKOLO AND RYAN HALL

The try-scoring record of both these guys speak volumes, and of course Ryan is still going and still getting across the line for Leeds.

In terms of both pace and power, at their peak, they were second to none. Ryan can boast a great record for England as well as Leeds and Hull KR, while Lesley ‘The Volcano’ was unstoppable, a real entertainer in an exciting Bradford team and a try-a-match man for New Zealand.

CENTRES: PAUL NEWLOVE AND GARY CONNOLLY

What a duo! Both these two were masters of their roles and lit up St Helens and Wigan respectively, and both knew how to work with their wingers to maximum effect.

Paul was so strong and resilient, and he had that turn of speed that really stretches sides and opened up gaps. He was also a real big-game player.

Gary wasn’t quite as pacy, but like Paul, he was still able to both score and set up tries, and pound for pound, he was one of the strongest Rugby League players going.

STAND-OFF: DANNY McGUIRE

An exceptional try-scorer and a really creative and intelligent operator who worked so well with Rob Burrow and, like his teammate, was a pivotal playmaker during Leeds’ ‘golden generation’. Danny seemed to instinctively know when to be the main man and when to be the support.

SCRUM-HALF: ANDREW JOHNS

Given all the great number sevens, this one might raise a few eyebrows, but even though he played only three Super League games, for Warrington in 2005, Joey gets the nod because there’s been no one better across these 30 years.

Truly the complete package, he shone in every facet of the game, mentally as well as physically.

PROPS: JAMES GRAHAM AND ADRIAN MORLEY

A pair of real all-rounders when it comes to the art of front-row play. Both were teak-tough and more than capable of going the hard yards, but also creative into the bargain, and proved themselves in the NRL as well as Super League.

Jammer was a key performer in a series of top-class St Helens line-ups and the biggest compliment I can pay him is to say he reminded me of Lee Crooks.

With Leeds, Sydney Roosters, Warrington and Salford, Adrian was just an awesome player who fully deserved his huge reputation both here and in Australia, where he was feared both at club and international level.

HOOKER: KEIRON CUNNINGHAM

Like James Graham he was a vital component to so many successes for St Helens.

Keiron took the hooking role to another level, because he had all the basic skills like dummy-half play, defensive strength and organisation in abundance, and in addition, explosive power, deceptive speed and agility, the knack of making the right calls at the right time and genuine variation in his game.

SECOND ROWS: ANDY FARRELL AND PAUL SCULTHORPE

In my view, these two have been the two top stars of the Super League era, both brilliant players.

In terms of attributes, they had it all: scoring and creating tries, tenacity and workrate in defence and real stamina.

They were key to Wigan and St Helens respectively and they both roared for the Lions.

LOOSE-FORWARD: KEVIN SINFIELD

Another who was so central to Leeds, King Kev has to be in my Super League select side.

He was such an effective player with his composure and presence, his bravery and durability and his top-quality kicking, whether tactical or from the tee.

CAPTAIN: ANDY FARRELL

This was a tough call given the leadership qualities so many of this selection of stars possess, but Andy just has the edge.