Ghana Rugby League strengthens ties with government

RUGBY League in Ghana has strengthened links with the government there.

Madam Juliana Storey, the president of Rugby League Federation Ghana, and colleagues recently visited the director-general of the National Sports Authority, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, in Accra.

The delegation officially introduced the federation’s leadership and provided updates on grassroots development efforts, youth outreach and international partnerships.

In addition, Storey outlined forthcoming strategic initiatives aimed at exploring opportunities for deeper collaboration with the NSA.

Ankrah, in warmly welcoming the delegation and applauding the federation’s impressive progress, commended the RLFG’s commitment to financial reporting, strategic branding and operational diligence.

He said: “The federation have demonstrated commendable professionalism and vision. Their dedication to grassroots development, transparent operations and strategic partnerships is exactly what we need in Ghana’s sporting landscape. The NSA stands ready to support RLFG as a model for other emerging sports federations.”

Storey said: “We are grateful for the warm reception from the National Sports Authority and the continued support of Mr Ampofo Ankrah.

“Our mission is to grow Rugby League from the grassroots up, and with the NSA’s partnership we are confident in our ability to build a sustainable and inclusive sporting future for Ghana.”