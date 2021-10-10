Giant Rogers ready to take the next step

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson says Fenton Rogers can offer something different in the Giants’ pack.

The 18-year-old prop is the latest product of the club’s noted development system to sign a first-team contract.

The development came as Academy-produced winger Louis Senior, 21, penned a one-year contract extension.

Former Saddleworth Rangers junior Rogers this year had a short loan spell at Championship side Oldham, where his father Wes played (he also represented Rochdale and Swinton).

Having been in Huddersfield’s 20-man squad for the home Super League clash with Wigan in July, he came off the bench in the Roughyeds’ 25-18 defeat by Sheffield in August, only to be handed a five-match ban after a challenge on Tyler Dickinson that brought a yellow card.

Rogers played for Lancashire in the Academy Origin match against Yorkshire at Leeds earlier that month.

“We’re really impressed with his development over the last year and delighted to see him sign a first-team contract,” said Watson.

“He has been named in the squad this season, and we were impressed with his preparation for that game and it showed his professionalism and commitment to the club.

“Fenton’s another one who has come off the production line, but he offers something different.

“He’s a big lad with great leg speed and he’s got the thing that you can’t teach, aggression. He needs to learn to manage that and control it, but he’s got a great skill set.

“He’s got a great future and we’re impressed with how far he’s come over the last year and his application and effort with the first team this season.”

Rogers said: “I’ve been enjoying my rugby and been happy with the progress I’ve made, and to join the first team is a dream come true.

“I’m looking forward to applying myself well, being competitive in training and taking on board the advice that the coaching staff have for me.”

Senior has made 35 appearances for Huddersfield, scoring 19 tries, since making his debut in 2018.

“He gives us great competition and depth in the outside backs,” said Watson.

