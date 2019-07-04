Goodwin to return home for 2020

Bryson Goodwin will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the season to take up a contract with former club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Goodwin left the Rabbitohs two years ago to join the Wolves in the UK and has made 49 appearances for the club, scoring 23 tries.

“Bryson is one of those players that you know will give 100% effort every time he takes the field,” Rabbitohs General Manager, Shane Richardson said.

“He has given a lot to this Club over the five years he was with us previously, and his form has been excellent over the past two years since he moved to Warrington.

“He will have the opportunity to play his 100th first grade game for South Sydney when he returns and he will add a lot of experience to our outside backs.

“It will be great to welcome Bryson back for the 2020 season.”