Goole Vikings centre to miss rest of season after joining Army

MANOA WACOKECOKE has played his last game for Goole Vikings for the time being as he heads off to begin his next chapter with the Army.

The former Hull FC and Featherstone man has been a virtual ever-present for the Vikings in their maiden season, scoring five tries in twelve appearances.

Taylor added: “He’s played centre all year, and in my eyes, been one of our top three players this season, but he went to the wing for me (against Midlands), and put in a huge performance. But we’ll lose him now for the rest of the year as he joins the army.

“He picked up an injury towards the end, but I hope it’s not too bad, as he doesn’t deserve it. He’ll be a massive loss.”