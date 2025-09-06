Goole Vikings v Workington Town thriller cut short by illness

GOOLE VIKINGS 6 WORKINGTON TOWN 12
DAVE PARKINSON, Victoria Pleasure Grounds, Saturday
GOOLE VIKINGS and Workington Town drew an early close to their respective League One seasons after their game was abandoned after 64 minutes when Town coach Jonty Gorley fell ill and was taken to hospital, although later discharged.
Until that point a thriller was developing with the Vikings applying more pressure to a Town side that lost Dom Wear, Jamie Doran and skipper Stevie Scholey within the space of three minutes to injury.
The first half saw the hosts set off at a breathtaking pace, offloading well and going close to scoring numerous times in the first ten minutes. Tom Halliday looked particularly potent with some excellent metres while Brett Ferres also kept the ball alive and halfbacks Mackenzie Harman and Callum Rutland were keen to get their side down field. Town responded with some excellent defence and Zarrin Galea was kept busy at the back, mopping up a couple of dangerous kicks.
It was somewhat against the run of play when Workington opened the scoring after 14 minutes. The quality of the score was superb as the ball moved right and the outstanding Mason Lewthwaite linked with Rio Corkill for Levi Atiga to race in, past former Warrington Super League winger Tom Lineham, and past the outstretched arms of Vikings fullback Ben Hodder.
It was too wide out for Jake Carter to convert but after a superb Lewthwaite run and an even better cover tackle from Hodder that forced an error, Goole committed a rugby league sin in giving away a penalty whilst in possession and Carter didn’t need asking twice to goal and stretch the visitors lead to 0-6.
In the final ten minutes of the half, Goole stepped up their game while Town’s completions took a tumble. Callum Shaw was hauled down close to the line and the Vikings looked more likely to score before a superb break from Lennon Clark brought the best out of Hodder again. The visitors had to be content with a 0-6 advantage at the break, however seemed to take control of the opening stages of the new half when smart movement around the middle released Guy Graham.
The Scotland international surged through a hole in the defence and linked with Lucas Castle. Just when the prop looked set to speed over, he unselfishly released a pass to Wear who in turn found Corkhill for a simple ninth try of the season. Carter goaled from out wide to ensure a 0-12 score, before Goole roared back. Andy Ellis, marking the final game of an excellent 362-game career was prevented from scoring following a typical dummy half dart after 54 minutes that saw Wear leave the field. He was soon followed to the dugout by Doran and Scholey and Town had to call on all their resolve. A superb 40-20 from Harman pushed Goole within range and there was no stopping Ellis scoring in the 54th minute for Rutland to goal.
Galea then showed a good turn of pace to dart down the left and Atiga saw a try ruled out on the right after 62 minutes. Goole came forward again before the game reached its early conclusion.
GAMESTAR: Mason Lewthwaite was a constant danger for Town, just shading Jack Aldous, who was industrious from the Vikings bench and brave full back Ben Hodder.
GAMEBREAKER: The abandonment after 64 minutes.
MATCHFACTS
VIKINGS
23 Ben Hodder
2 Tom Halliday
19 Callum Shaw
14 Misi Taulapapa
39 Tom Lineham
6 Mackenzie Harman
24 Callum Rutland
34 Jack Arnold
9 Jeylan Hodgson
8 Joe Phillips
11 Brett Ferres
40 Nick Staveley
16 Harry Aldous
Subs (All Used)
10 Jack Aldous
12 Bailey Dawson
15 Alex Holdstock
20 Andy Ellis
Tries: Ellis (54)
Goals: Rutland 1/1
TOWN
1 Zarrin Galea
20 Dave Eccleston
18 Max Clarke
3 Rio Corkhill
2 Levi Atiga
28 Jake Carter
7 Dom Wear
8 Ross Ainley
21 Callum Phillips
25 Callum Farrer
23 Lennon Clark
30 Mason Lewthwaite
10 Stevie Scholey
Subs (All Used)
9 Jamie Doran
24 Lucas Castle
16 Guy Graham
22 Ellis Archer
Tries: Atiga (14), Corkill (45)
Goals: Carter 2/3
SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6; 0-12, 6-12
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Goole Vikings: Jack Aldous
Workington Town: Mason Lewthwaite
Penalty count: 3-3
Half-time: 0-6
Referee: Kevin Moore