Goole Vikings v Workington Town thriller cut short by illness

GOOLE VIKINGS 6 WORKINGTON TOWN 12

DAVE PARKINSON, Victoria Pleasure Grounds, Saturday

GOOLE VIKINGS and Workington Town drew an early close to their respective League One seasons after their game was abandoned after 64 minutes when Town coach Jonty Gorley fell ill and was taken to hospital, although later discharged.

Until that point a thriller was developing with the Vikings applying more pressure to a Town side that lost Dom Wear, Jamie Doran and skipper Stevie Scholey within the space of three minutes to injury.

The first half saw the hosts set off at a breathtaking pace, offloading well and going close to scoring numerous times in the first ten minutes. Tom Halliday looked particularly potent with some excellent metres while Brett Ferres also kept the ball alive and halfbacks Mackenzie Harman and Callum Rutland were keen to get their side down field. Town responded with some excellent defence and Zarrin Galea was kept busy at the back, mopping up a couple of dangerous kicks.

It was somewhat against the run of play when Workington opened the scoring after 14 minutes. The quality of the score was superb as the ball moved right and the outstanding Mason Lewthwaite linked with Rio Corkill for Levi Atiga to race in, past former Warrington Super League winger Tom Lineham, and past the outstretched arms of Vikings fullback Ben Hodder.

It was too wide out for Jake Carter to convert but after a superb Lewthwaite run and an even better cover tackle from Hodder that forced an error, Goole committed a rugby league sin in giving away a penalty whilst in possession and Carter didn’t need asking twice to goal and stretch the visitors lead to 0-6.

In the final ten minutes of the half, Goole stepped up their game while Town’s completions took a tumble. Callum Shaw was hauled down close to the line and the Vikings looked more likely to score before a superb break from Lennon Clark brought the best out of Hodder again. The visitors had to be content with a 0-6 advantage at the break, however seemed to take control of the opening stages of the new half when smart movement around the middle released Guy Graham.

The Scotland international surged through a hole in the defence and linked with Lucas Castle. Just when the prop looked set to speed over, he unselfishly released a pass to Wear who in turn found Corkhill for a simple ninth try of the season. Carter goaled from out wide to ensure a 0-12 score, before Goole roared back. Andy Ellis, marking the final game of an excellent 362-game career was prevented from scoring following a typical dummy half dart after 54 minutes that saw Wear leave the field. He was soon followed to the dugout by Doran and Scholey and Town had to call on all their resolve. A superb 40-20 from Harman pushed Goole within range and there was no stopping Ellis scoring in the 54th minute for Rutland to goal.

Galea then showed a good turn of pace to dart down the left and Atiga saw a try ruled out on the right after 62 minutes. Goole came forward again before the game reached its early conclusion.

GAMESTAR: Mason Lewthwaite was a constant danger for Town, just shading Jack Aldous, who was industrious from the Vikings bench and brave full back Ben Hodder.

GAMEBREAKER: The abandonment after 64 minutes.

MATCHFACTS

VIKINGS

23 Ben Hodder

2 Tom Halliday

19 Callum Shaw

14 Misi Taulapapa

39 Tom Lineham

6 Mackenzie Harman

24 Callum Rutland

34 Jack Arnold

9 Jeylan Hodgson

8 Joe Phillips

11 Brett Ferres

40 Nick Staveley

16 Harry Aldous

Subs (All Used)

10 Jack Aldous

12 Bailey Dawson

15 Alex Holdstock

20 Andy Ellis

Tries: Ellis (54)

Goals: Rutland 1/1

TOWN

1 Zarrin Galea

20 Dave Eccleston

18 Max Clarke

3 Rio Corkhill

2 Levi Atiga

28 Jake Carter

7 Dom Wear

8 Ross Ainley

21 Callum Phillips

25 Callum Farrer

23 Lennon Clark

30 Mason Lewthwaite

10 Stevie Scholey

Subs (All Used)

9 Jamie Doran

24 Lucas Castle

16 Guy Graham

22 Ellis Archer

Tries: Atiga (14), Corkill (45)

Goals: Carter 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-6; 0-12, 6-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Goole Vikings: Jack Aldous

Workington Town: Mason Lewthwaite

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 0-6

Referee: Kevin Moore