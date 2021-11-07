Grassroots Rugby League news round up

CANADA will warm up for the International Masters Festival at Leigh East on Sunday 21 November with matches at Hunslet and Crosfields.

The Grizzlies will take on a “Dads & Lads” team at Hunslet’s South Leeds Stadium this Sunday, 14 November, and will meet Crosfields Masters at Victoria Park, Warrington on the evening of Thursday 17 November.

Only the second Masters team – after Australia – to tour England, Canada will be joined by Ireland and Wales, plus the hosts, in the over 35s festival at Leigh East.

The ‘Dads and Lads’ side that will greet the Grizzlies at Hunslet will comprise fathers and sons, including blue-shorter Brian Rishworth and his son Simon, whose combined age is 138 years.

NATIONAL CONFERENCE LEAGUE bosses have confirmed that the flagship league is set to comprise twelve teams in each of the Premier, First and Second Divisions following the shock withdrawal of Underbank Rangers at the end of October.

Rangers announced an imminent switch to the Yorkshire Men’s League on social media, rather than through formal channels, citing lack of players and the retirement of long-serving head coach Richard Knight.

Conference administrator Alan Smith stated, in an email to member clubs early last week: “Everyone at the NCL wishes them well for the future and we hope to see them regroup, and look to rejoin the competition in the future.”

He added: “The NCL Management are looking to retain twelve teams in the top three divisions, and an announcement will be made as soon as possible with regards to the line-up for those divisions.”

The NCL had announced, several weeks earlier, plans to run four divisions of twelve teams next season. The flagship league had opened the 2021 campaign, which uniquely operated on a regionalised basis in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, with 49 teams, which were split into seven sections.

However, Furness outfit Askam and Gateshead quickly fell by the wayside and have no immediate plans to return.

Featherstone Lions recently asked to be dropped into Division One from the top flight in 2022; NCL chiefs agreed to that request, promoting Leigh Miners Rangers to the Premier Division in the Lions’ place.

Smith and his colleagues will now have to determine who to elevate to the highest echelon following Underbank’s exit – and, presumably, which sides to promote in turn from the lower sections if the twelve-team structure in each division is to be maintained.

It had, meanwhile, already been revealed that six as yet unnamed clubs have applied for new membership in 2022.

PHIL ROBERTS has been named as head coach of the newly-formed Wigan Warriors Wheelchair side.

Roberts, who guided Leyland Warriors to the recent Super League Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos, previously starred for the Wigan and District Wheelchair team.

He said: “We know there is a lot of support in the town for Wheelchair Rugby League. There is a player base already and it is going to be really exciting to get Wheelchair Rugby League going with the most famous club in the sport.

“We are aware that there are players who live in Wigan and who are huge fans of the Warriors. There is a whole pool of talent out there that nobody has even tapped into, whether those people are disabled or non-disabled it doesn’t matter to us whatsoever, if they’ve got a desire to play Wheelchair Rugby League, we would love to hear from them and get them involved.

“My ultimate goal is to get Wigan Warriors to the Grand Final and win it. That’s why we’re doing this. We really want to develop a player base, bring talent through and get new people into the game, with the aim of getting to the Grand Final and winning the Betfred Super League.”

The Warriors have applied for membership of the 2022 Betfred Wheelchair Super League as part of a plan to expand the competition from six to eight teams. Wigan’s initiative has been supported by a successful Community Foundation bid from the Rugby League World Cup Legacy fund and the Warriors have used the funds to provide additional wheelchairs in addition to supporting the team on a more general basis.

The Wheelchair side is an addition to the Community Foundation’s disability offer, alongside the current Physical and Learning Disability teams. Roberts concluded: “We are, with those teams and the Women’s side, going to be part of the Wigan Warriors club alongside the Super League and Academy teams. Just being part of that wider club is really exciting for everybody.”

Local company MA Brickworks are the main shirt sponsor and Roberts said: “We’re really glad to have their support. The company is very heavily involved in Rugby League locally and we aim to do them proud, wearing their name on our shirts.”

Wigan’s Wheelchair side will train and play at Robin Park Leisure Centre, and the Warriors’ Head of Community, Martin McLoughlin, said: “We’re here to champion the life-changing effects of being active, from better mental and physical health to greater career opportunities and social cohesion. It’s a proud and important moment in the club’s history to launch our Wheelchair team in what will be our 150th anniversary year. And our special thanks go to Mark Alder and MA Brickworks for their continued fantastic support.”

BRIAN RISHWORTH became only the second Masters Rugby League ‘light-blue shorter’ when he turned out for Eastmoor Dragons against Stanley Rangers on the penultimate Sunday of October.

Light blue shorts are worn by players aged 80 or over and Brian followed in the footsteps of Blackpool’s Jim Airnes at the Wakefield derby.

He was presented with his shorts by Masters Treasurer and Referee Lead Paul Field, and while he repaired to the changing rooms to swap green for blue both teams formed a guard of honour for him to enter the field of play.

And, after playing some long minutes, Brian was centre-stage again when his Eastmoor teammates presented him with a commemorative trophy and a ball signed by the players of both sides.

He said of playing in blue shorts: “It’s just the same as gold and green, I just want to continue to play Masters and to enjoy myself for as long as possible,” adding, “what’s the next short colour?”

THREE international Wheelchair Rugby League games between English and French sides are taking place next week at Medway Park, Gillingham, Kent.

England and reigning World Champions France will go head-to-head in Test matches on Wednesday 10 November and Saturday 13 November, with the fixtures kicking off at 6.30pm and 4.00pm respectively.

And between-times, on Friday 12 November, the Knights will take on Espoir in what is essentially a ‘squad’ match, which will start at 6.30pm.

The Saturday clash will be played for the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy – named after Wheelchair Rugby League pioneers on either side of the Channel – and both Tests will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app. A limited number of tickets are still available.

The matches have been arranged to help ease the disappointment of the postponement of the 2021 Wheelchair World Cup, and England Manager Martin Coyd said: “Coming after a year of total inaction on the field in 2020 and a fragmented start to the 2021 season, all as a result of Covid restrictions, we have this great opportunity to end the year with a mouth-watering series.

“We have got over the disappointment of the World Cup postponement and are fully focused on the opportunities presented to raise the bar even higher.

“We have undergone a ground-breaking, science-based testing programme at Leeds Beckett University and are developing our on-field performance with innovative data analysis which is giving us a valuable insight into our play.”

He concluded: “We have invested a huge amount into building our capability in football, sports science, medicine and equipment and this is a timely opportunity to benchmark ourselves against the French a year out from the World Cup.”

England’s schedule for the World Cup in 2022 is expected to be confirmed later this month.

The hosts include debutante Freya Levy of the Argonauts, while Leyland Warriors’ Martin Norris, who captained Great Britain from 2008-14, returns to the international arena after a seven-year absence caused by a relocation to Lincolnshire. Norris, who has joined the recently formed Wigan Warriors side, said: “I’m really honoured to be back involved and I’m looking to use my experience to help the squad be successful,” he said.

Levy, who recently switched to Rugby League after having previously represented England at Wheelchair Basketball and Para Ice Hockey, said: “It’s a complete honour to be putting on an England Rugby League shirt next week and I hope it’s the start of many more.

“The staff and the squad have made me, as the only female in the team, feel incredibly welcome and I’m excited for what the future holds with this team, especially with the World Cup next year. The delay has enabled us to train harder and smarter to be in the best possible position to take home the trophy.”

Three members of Leeds Rhinos, who won the Challenge Cup, the Super League Grand Final and the League Leaders’ Trophy last season, are included by head coach Tom Coyd, in James Simpson, Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell. Tom Coyd said: “We have selected the best domestic English players for the toughest matches we have played since 2019. Our preparation has been excellent and we’re excited to measure ourselves against the best in the world.”

The England party, captained by Tom Halliwell, is: Joe Coyd, Lewis King, Fred Nye, Freya Levy (Argonauts), James Simpson, Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Martin Norris, Adam Rigby (Leyland Warriors), Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors), Rob Hawkins, Nathan Mulhall (Halifax Panthers).

THE Castleford & Featherstone District League meets this evening (Monday 8 November).

Clubs will debate the possibility of relaunching the league’s representative side, while the draw and dates for the David Poulter Open Cup are also on the agenda.

Delegates are asked to convene at Glasshoughton WMC for a prompt 7.30pm start.

DAVE MERRICK is swimming a mile a day, from the start of November right through to Christmas Eve, in support of the Rob Burrow Foundation.

The former referee, who is now on the coaching staff at Featherstone Rovers, is taking the plunge each 24 hours at the Aspire in the Park facility at Pontefract.

He told League Express: “By the time I’ve completed my personal challenge I’ll have swum 60 miles, which is exactly the distance from Pontefract, where Rob’s from, to Old Trafford, where he famously played in seven Betfred Super League Grand Finals for Leeds Rhinos. It just seems like a fitting tribute to the great man.

“I initially set myself a target of £1,000 in support of the foundation. I‘d passed that total inside a couple of days, so I’ve now raised it to £2,000.

“I’ve had a lot of help from so many people in my venture, and I have to pay big raps to my colleagues at Featherstone, notably Jac Davies, who’s done a lot of work behind the scenes, particularly on promotional graphics.”

Merrick aims to swim each of his 64 lengths a day (3860 in total) front crawl and said: “I will log all my swims on the SWIMTAG app and keep posting on Twitter and Instagram throughout the challenge!

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated all towards trying to find a cure for this terrible disease!”

Donations can be made by visiting Mez’s Swim Challenge for Rob!

ADRIAN MORLEY, Paul Sculthorpe and Benny Westwood are just a few of the great names of yesteryear who will line up for the Rugby League All Stars in Wigan on Saturday (13 November) against a BARLA Legends side.

The All Stars are taking on some of the best amateurs of years gone by, including former Skirlaugh mainstay Trevor Penrose, at Robin Park, with a 2.30pm kick-off; and all proceeds will go to ‘Life for a Kid’, the Hull-based charity which aims to help children lead a better life through, for example, the funding the purchase of vital equipment.

The game will be refereed by the well-known whistler Dave Merrick, who is stepping out of retirement for the occasion, while the legendary scrum-half Andy Gregory will be guest speaker at the post-match reception.

Admission is £5, with all proceeds being passed on to ‘Life for a Kid’.

AARYN BELAFONTE is the National Conference League’s Referee of the Year for 2021.

A member of the Huddersfield Referees’ Society Belafonte, 19, capped an impressive season by controlling the recent Cup Final between East Leeds and Clock Face Miners at the Millennium Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone.

He is pictured at the ground with his award.

THE 2021 North East Masters Festival, which had originally been scheduled to coincide with the Rugby League World Cup, went ahead as planned at Jarrovians RUFC, with eight teams and 120 players, including several debutants, taking part.

Sides involved were Arlecdon, Barrow, Carlisle, Haresfinch, Leigh East, Leyland, North East Masters and West Bowling, whose players were joined by individual Masters from Chester Gladiators, Club Masters, Leeds, Ossett, St Albans, Weetwood and West Cumbria.

Teams played two 30-minute games, refereed by Paul Field (Siddal), Martin Flynn (Club Masters), Tom Harrison (Blackpool) and Terry Mellor (Boothtown), while Anne Field and Catherine Flynn dealt with registrations and administration.

Organiser George Taylor of North-East Masters said: “It was a great day, with some of the best Masters games I have played in over the years. The banter was outstanding!”

Leyland’s Carl Rollins, who had made the festival weekend his stag do, won the Master of the Day award, while West Bowling were the Team of the Festival in their first Masters outing.

GEORGE WOODCOCK is Thornhill Trojans’ Player of the Year for 2021.

The National Conference League outfit’s Josh Hartshorne picked up the Coach’s Special Award from first team supremo Danny Ratcliffe, and Casey Johnson went home with the Players’ Player of the Year prize.

Dale Brook and Lewis Farren shared the ‘A’ team’s Player of the Year accolade, Lee Smith scooped the Players’ Player of the Year ballot, and coach Jason Milner’s selection for his Special Award was Nathan Lowther.

The Dewsbury side’s Masters Player of the Year was Chris Woodcock while club awards, presented by Gordon Ratcliffe, comprised: Dave Schofield Forward of the Year (Jordan Ward), Ged Brentnall Outstanding Junior (Connor Robinson) and Clubman of the Year (Last of Summer Wine Gang).

WALES Rugby League has confirmed heritage numbers for players who have represented the country at Women’s level.

Details were announced prior to the recent fixture with Ireland – Wales’ first Women’s international on Welsh soil – and PRO Ian Golden said: “Wales normally only award a cap and a heritage number to those who have played in a full international, as in a match played against another nation (eg England, Australia, USA etc).

“This time, however, we will go against the tradition set by their other two elite sides – the men and the wheelchair – by naming players who have pulled on a Wales shirt for a friendly or first-class game but haven’t played in a full international.

“This is because Wales’ first two matches in 2019 were against Great Britain Teachers and England Lions. Wales used 23 players that year, all of whom played against the Teachers, and their shirt numbers in that game make up the first 23 heritage numbers.”

Head coach Thomas Brindle said: “We had to reward our founder players from 2019. If they hadn’t played for sides like Cardiff Blue Dragons and Rhondda Outlaws, who provided 22 of that original squad, we wouldn’t have had a team.

“We lost (all of) 2020 due to Covid, and fourteen of those 23 who played in 2019 haven’t been in Wales squads this year. It would be unfair to write them out of history, which is why we’ve bent our heritage number rules just this once.”

Wales Rugby League CEO Gareth Kear added: “When I took over in 2019 we didn’t have a single female Rugby League player in Wales outside of the Wheelchair game, so I am immensely proud of what’s been achieved.

“This first heritage women’s international list shows how far we have come and ensures that all of our founder players are recognised and etched in history as pioneers of women’s sport in Wales.”

The Wales Men’s side first played in 1908, but their heritage numbers were first calculated in 2010 by Ian Golden, using the research work by fellow historian Robert Gate that was published in his book “Gone North Volume 1” for matches up until 1984, and in Rothmans or League Express yearbooks from then on.

The Wales Wheelchair side (which also met Ireland that weekend) played their first match in 2012.

Wales Women’s heritage numbers are: 1 Savannah Ledsam, 2 Zoe Lewis, 3 Rebecca Llewellyn Ennis, 4 Seren Gough-Walters, 5 Megan Oaten, 6 Kathryn Salter, 7 Leanne Burnell, 8 Emily Hughes, 9 Jess Wallington, 10 Vicky Lea, 11 Joeann McGuire, 12 Ffion Owen, 13 Rafiuke Taylor, 14 Stacey Wright, 15 Kim Jones, 16 Lauren Aitken, 17 Rhian Stephens, 18 Laura Keeble, 19 Harriet Cooksey, 20 Shaunni Davies, 21 Karla Benjamin, 22 Charlie Mundy, 23 Sara Prosser, 24 Jess McAuley, 25 Lowri Norkett, 26 Eleri Michael, 27 Amberley Ruck, 28 Ffion Lewis, 29 Carys Marsh, 30 Keira McCosh, 31 Danyelle Dinapoli, 32 Sara Jones.

