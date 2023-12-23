Halifax Panthers confirm signing of ex-Castleford Tigers man Gareth Widdop

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed the signing of former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves playmaker Gareth Widdop.

The 34-year-old retired from rugby league in October after leaving Castleford one year through his two-year contract.

However, he has now chosen to play for the club where he grew up as a child before leaving for Australia – Halifax.

In the Panthers’ shirt number launch, Widdop was announced as number 23.

“The club have given me an opportunity to come home and hopefully with my experience within the game, I can come here, play some good rugby league and help as much as I can,” said Widdop.

“It was always something in the back of my mind to be able to finish off at Halifax, obviously growing up here, that’s all I ever wanted to play for. I’m looking forward to next year now, I’m still fit and healthy and ready to go.”

Widdop began his career in 2010 with Melbourne Storm, registering 70 appearances before signing for St George Ilawarra Dragons ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

There, the playmaker scored 33 tries and kicked 387 goals as well as six field goals in a six-year spell before moving to the UK to join Warrington. At the Wolves, the 34-year-old made almost 50 appearances, signing for Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season where he made 21 appearances.

