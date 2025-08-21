Halifax Panthers look forward to Shay homecoming

HALIFAX PANTHERS are planning a special return to their home ground, The Shay, when they will welcome Widnes Vikings to the stadium on Sunday 7th September for a game that kicks off at 3.00pm.

The Panthers have played five ‘home’ games at Bartercard Odsal Stadium since facing Oldham there on Sunday 29th May, but that spell finally came to an end on Sunday when they beat Hunslet.

The club will have a bye weekend over the August Bank Holiday and will then travel to Barrow in Round 24 before returning to The Shay in September, when they will face Widnes.

“Our Brand New State-of-the-art hybrid pitch is almost ready for action, and on Sunday 7th September 2025 – finally the moment you’ve all been waiting for… IT’S THE HALIFAX HOMECOMING!!!”, said a statement on social media put out by the club.

“To celebrate our long-awaited return, we’ve got a Very Special August Offer for you. Purchase your tickets in advance for our HUGE Round 25 clash with Widnes Vikings Before Sunday 31st August to receive a special discounted price.

“It’s set to be a huge occasion at The Shay, with an official pre-match homecoming ribbon cutting ceremony, live music from ‘The Afterglow’, family activities, club mascot appearances, plus everything to play for on the field as the race for the play-offs reaches boiling point. It’s sure to be a massive day of celebration and excitement.”

Meanwhile the club has given its cautious backing to proposals to reshape the Championship and League One competition, after the clubs from both competitions came together to discuss alternative possibilities, given that the Super League clubs want to increase their number to 14 in 2026.

But it makes clear the need to maintain opportunities for promotion to Super League from outside the elite competition.

“Halifax Panthers welcome open and constructive discussions about the future shape of our sport,” said a club statement.

“Any new structure must preserve open pathways to Super League and uphold the integrity of competition. The ability for ambitious clubs to earn promotion on merit is fundamental to maintaining the aspirations of players, supporters, and communities across the game.

“We remain committed to contributing positively to a model that protects these principles while ensuring Rugby League thrives at every level.”