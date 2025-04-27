Halifax Panthers power back to winning ways against London Broncos

HALIFAX PANTHERS 40 LONDON BRONCOS 12

KEITH MCGHIE, The Shay, Sunday

WOUNDED Panthers are dangerous animals as, stung by a first Championship defeat of the season, leaders Halifax retained their position with a dominant display against a London team powerless to resist.

Kyle Eastmond’s side were near faultless in a first half in which they ran in five tries without reply.

The Broncos barely got out of their own territory before the break as the speed and accuracy of the home charge left few crumbs for them to feed on.

Louis Jouffret, with six goals so now just four points shy of a career 1,000, repeatedly peppered the Broncos backs with towering high kicks and, although Luke Polselli and Liam Tindall coped well, the enthusiasm of the chase constantly left them on the floor without being allowed to make any impact in return.

James Woodburn-Hall and Charlie Graham claimed hard-earned braces and, but for a late ten-minute spell of Broncos’ ascendancy, Halifax looked every bit the pacesetters. Only two tries in as many minutes just after the hour blotted their copybook.

Halifax brought Brad Graham into the centres after Ben Crooks was denied a 250th career appearance by a hamstring injury incurred during the previous week’s derby defeat by Bradford.

Jack Hansen returned on the bench having missed the Bradford encounter due to the birth of his daughter.

The Broncos retained the services of Louix Gorman from Hull KR, while Papua New Guinea international Emmanuel Waine was back on an initial two-week loan from Bradford, having failed to get many games since moving to Yorkshire from the capital over the close-season.

Polselli and Alex Walker swapped positions (the former at fullback with the latter in the halves) while Ted Davidson made his debut off of the bench, with Jenson Binks (head) and Sam Winney (jaw) missing out.

Adam O’Brien began Halifax’s assault when sending Owen McCarron through a gap to set up a position where Charlie Graham cut back from out wide to cross.

Jouffret was next to break clear, enabling supporting Woodburn-Hall to score and, and with the French fullback converting both times, the home side sped into double figures with less than ten minutes played.

O’Brien was next to capitalise on the Broncos’ defensive frailties as he dummied his way over from acting halfback.

Woodburn-Hall’s work around Adam Tangata’s break earned try number four as Halifax threatened to run amok, with a clever Tom Inman grubber enabling Will Calcott to ground and keep the scoreboard ticking over, Jouffret’s fifth goal hoisting the 30-point mark.

The interval offered only brief respite for the Broncos as Woodburn-Hall returned the favour by sending the charging Tangata over, although the slight breeze forced Jouffret’s only failure with the boot.

The Broncos’ first chance came from a Walker interception of a loose pass, but it came to nothing as the home defence recovered.

But encouraged, Polselli scored a wonderful solo try to wrest back some pride, after a deft Lewis Bienek offload caused a rare split in the Halifax backline.

Immediately Polselli turned provider as he caught a high kick and released Walker to touchdown, with Chris Hellec goaling both tries.

Momentarily Halifax were rattled and backpeddling for the first time in a previously untroubled afternoon.

A thudding Charlie Graham tackle was vital in stemming the Broncos’ sudden spree, and with less than ten minutes remaining, a thrilling Tangata break took his side to within a metre and seconds later, Charlie Graham added his second.

GAMESTAR: Halifax secondrow Adam Tangata. A try, an assist and a magnificent lengthy break highlighted an afternoon of frequent involvement.

GAMEBREAKER: Charlie Graham’s second try halted the Broncos’ late surge.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

1 Louis Jouffret

2 Ben Tibbs

3 Charlie Graham

20 Brad Graham

5 James Saltonstall

6 James Woodburn-Hall

14 Tom Inman

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

11 Owen McCarron

19 Zack McComb

12 Adam Tangata

13 Jacob Fairbank

Subs (all used)

7 Jack Hansen

15 Connor Davies

33 Tom Whitehead

17 Will Calcott

Tries: C Graham (3, 71), Woodburn-Hall (8, 22), O’Brien (15), Calcott (33), Tangata (44)

Goals: Jouffret 6/7

BRONCOS

6 Luke Polselli

2 Chris Hellec

21 Chris Ball

14 Louix Gorman

5 Liam Tindall

1 Alex Walker

17 Jensen Monk

10 Louis Bienek

9 Curtis Davies

8 Huw Worthington

11 Will Lovell

12 Sadiq Adebiyi

13 Marcus Stock

Subs (all used)

22 Matt Ross

3 Emmanuel Waine

18 Ben Hursey-Hord

30 Ted Davidson

Tries: Polselli (61), Walker (63)

Goals: Hellec 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0; 34-0, 34-6, 34-12, 40-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Adam Tangata; Broncos: Luke Polselli

Penalty count: 3-3

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Denton Arnold

Attendance: 1,783