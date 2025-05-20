Halifax Panthers sign former NRL star David Nofoaluma

KYLE EASTMOND has hailed Halifax Panthers’ signing of David Nofoaluma and promised that “fans will love” the prolific former NRL try-scorer.

Winger Nofoaluma has signed a deal with the Championship side until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old scored 100 tries in 192 appearances for Wests Tigers over eleven years, making him that club’s record scorer.

He also had a brief spell with Melbourne Storm in 2022, scoring four times in six matches, and has been capped by both Samoa and Serbia.

Nofoaluma left the Tigers at the end of 2023 for Salford Red Devils but was released by the Super League side after playing just two games.

Following a spell in France at Pia, he has now returned to England with Halifax, who have made a strong start to the Championship season under new coach Eastmond.

The Panthers won seven of their first eight league games, albeit followed by back-to-back defeats as their small squad – necessitated by financial difficulties – began to have an effect.

Eastmond believes Nofoaluma’s arrival is a timely boost for the club.

“It’s a really exciting signing for us. We’re really glad to have him,” said Eastmond.

“He’s got a wealth of experience, plenty left in the tank and I’m pretty sure he’ll show his quality and experience for us.

“There’s no doubt the fans will love him and really appreciate and welcome him in.

“Being record try-scorer for any club is no meant feat, but (to do so) in the NRL for Wests Tigers is outstanding and he should be really proud of that

“Hopefully, he can get a few more for us and get the fans on their feet.”

Explaining how he persuaded Nofoaluma to sign at The Shay, Eastmond added: “The conversations to bring him here were pretty straightforward.

“Like I always am, I was just honest with him and hopefully showed the club in a good light and how great the group have been since I’ve been here.

“I explained to him what we had to offer and it’s great to see that he bought into it and he’s looking forward to it.

“He’s played at the highest level for years, so it’s great for everybody involved.”