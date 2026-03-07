Halifax Panthers v London Broncos Match Preview & 21-man squads

HALIFAX PANTHERS will make a welcome return to the Championship at The Shay on Sunday after the company that controlled the club was put into liquidation last month.

They will no doubt be welcomed back onto the field by supporters who will be happy to have a club to support once again, although they could hardly have picked tougher opponents to come up against.

So far they haven’t released a 21-man squad although they are thought to have retained about 14 players from the previous squad as well as their coach Kyle Eastmond. The squad will be supplemented by loan players.

The Broncos posted 106 points against North Wales Crusaders in Round 5 and they will be confident of running up another big score on Sunday. Coach Jason Demetriou has made just one change to his 21-man squad, with Elliot Wallis dropping out and Tommy Porter being drafted into the squad.

SQUADS

Panthers: to be revealed

Broncos: 1 Morea Morea, 5 Liam Tindall, 6 Connor O’Beirne, 9 Sam Davis, 10 Emarly Bitungane, 11 Luke Smith, 12 Jack Croft, 13 Siliva Havili, 14 Finlay Glare, 15 Sadiq Adebiyi, 16 Epel Kapinias, 17 Marcus Stock, 18 Jamie Meadows, 19 Ben Hursey-Hord, 20 Brandon Webster-Mansfield, 21 Will Lovell, 22 Alex Walker, 23 Gairo Voro, 26 Neil Tchamambe, 27 Ted Davidson, Tommy Porter

Outs: 2 Elliot Wallis,

Ins: Tommy Porter

Referee: Scott Mkalauskas

STATS

Halifax have won their last seven home meetings with London Broncos.

​​The capital sides’ last victory at The Shay was 41-22 on 24 July, 2016.

Last ten meetings:

London Broncos 20, Halifax 14 (ChR16, 5/7/25)

(at Kuflink Stadium, Ebsfleet)

Halifax 40, London Broncos 12 (ChR8, 27/4/25)

London Broncos 26, Halifax 12 (ChR22, 20/8/23)

London Broncos 6, Halifax 10 (1895C-SF, 22/7/23)

(at The Rock, Roehampton)

Halifax 26, London Broncos 18 (ChR3, 19/2/23)

London Broncos 38, Halifax 10 (ChR20, 24/7/22)

Halifax 28, London Broncos 0 (ChR2, 6/2/22)

Halifax 47, London Broncos 14 (ChR1, 2/4/21)

Halifax 24, London Broncos 16 (CCR5, 11/4/19)

London Broncos 23, Halifax 16 (S8Q-R7, 29/9/18)

(at Trailfinders Sports Ground, Ealing)

SILIVA HAVILI needs one appearance to reach 200 for his career.

– 2 for London Broncos (2026)

– 69 for South Sydney Rabbitohs (2022-2025)

– 80 for Canberra Raiders (2018-2021)

– 10 for St George Illawarra Dragons (2016)

– 14 for New Zealand Warriors (2014-2015)

– 21 for Tonga (2013, 2017-2019, 2022-2025)

– 2 for Tonga Invitational (2019)

– 1 for New Zealand (2014)

WILL LOVELL needs one appearance to reach 200 for London Broncos.

​​​- First spell: 2012-2014, 33 appearances

​​​ – Debut: Catalans Dragons (MW, Manchester) (L42-18) (Substitute) (27 May, 2012)

​​​ – Second spell: 2018-2026, 166 appearances

​​​ – Second debut: Barrow Raiders (h) (Ch) (W56-12) (Centre) (4 February, 2018)