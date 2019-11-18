 Posted in News, Top Stories

Halifax sign Newcastle hooker

   November 18, 2019

Halifax have completed the signing of Newcastle hooker Keal Carlile.

The former Sheffield ace arrives at The Shay following a year with Thunder, where he scored 10 tries in 23 games.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Fax,” he said.

“It’s all come about so quickly but as soon as I spoke to Simon, I believed in his plans and how the club is looking to moving forward. There seems to be a definite buzz around the place and I can’t wait to get started now and have a big 2020.”

He is the club’s seventh signing for 2020, joining the likes of Jodie Broughton and Keegan Hirst at the club.