Halifax sign Newcastle hooker

Halifax have completed the signing of Newcastle hooker Keal Carlile.

The former Sheffield ace arrives at The Shay following a year with Thunder, where he scored 10 tries in 23 games.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Fax,” he said.

“It’s all come about so quickly but as soon as I spoke to Simon, I believed in his plans and how the club is looking to moving forward. There seems to be a definite buzz around the place and I can’t wait to get started now and have a big 2020.”

He is the club’s seventh signing for 2020, joining the likes of Jodie Broughton and Keegan Hirst at the club.