Happy homecoming for Halifax Panthers against Widnes Vikings

HALIFAX PANTHERS 16 WIDNES VIKINGS 14

JAMES GORDON, The Shay, Sunday

HALIFAX marked their return to The Shay by securing a play-off place with a thrilling win over their nearest challengers for that coveted top-six berth.

The game went to the wire, the hooter sounding as the Vikings pressed for a winning score after Joe Edge’s try, converted by Dec Patton, two minutes from time had given them hope.

The Panthers, who had played five home games at Bradford while a new Shay pitch was being installed, made a lively start and earned an early penalty bang in front of the posts from which Jack Hansen duly obliged.

It was Widnes who then had the better of the opening quarter, forcing two goal-line drop-outs as Patton’s last-tackle kicking caused Halifax problems.

But after Ben Condon was held up over the line on the last, Halifax hit Widnes with a classic sucker punch.

After a tackle in which Widnes drove a Halifax player back towards his own line, Adam O’Brien darted out of dummy-half for a clean break and found Ben Tibbs in support to go all the way for a 90-metre score on 21 minutes.

That relieved the pressure on the hosts and they soon stretched their lead to 8-0 through a second Hansen penalty-goal after a late shot on Jacob Fairbank.

Ill-discipline started to cost Widnes and when James Woodburn-Hall was pulled down following a half-break, Halifax took advantage of a six-again call as Adam Tangata eased over and Hansen converted.

A smart Patton kick-off got Widnes the ball back and Matty Fozard was held up over the line, but Halifax dominated the final five minutes of the half, spending it camped on the Widnes line.

Eventually the persistent fouling caught up with Widnes, and Adam Lawton was sinbinned, but they managed to keep the hosts out until the break.

In the second half, Widnes enjoyed a lot of territory and ball, forcing multiple drop-outs, and eventually found a way over the line on 51 minutes when Fozard sneaked over from dummy-half and Patton tagged on the two.

A ball steal in the Halifax half a few minutes later had Widnes on the front foot again and they seemed to have their tails up, which made it surprising when they opted to go for goal from a penalty, Patton kicking to reduce arrears to 14-8.

That halted their momentum and Halifax started to regain control of the game, claiming an eight-point advantage through a third Hansen penalty-goal after he was hit high in his own half while kicking the ball by Fozard.

Widnes had 13 minutes to find two scores and it took ten of them to get one, moving the ball left for Edge to squeeze in at the corner. Patton landed a superb touchline conversion.

Widnes moved the ball up the field and kept it alive dramatically in the final seconds, but a kick to the right bounced into touch and Halifax’s play-off berth was confirmed.

GAMESTAR: Brandon Douglas was immense up front for Halifax.

GAMEBREAKER: The game went right to the wire, and in the end it was Jack Hansen’s third penalty-goal which sealed the play-off spot.

MATCHFACTS

PANTHERS

23 David Nofoaluma

3 Charlie Graham

4 Ben Crooks

21 Alfie Johnson

2 Ben Tibbs

6 James Woodburn-Hall

7 Jack Hansen

8 Brandon Douglas

9 Adam O’Brien

16 Ronan Dixon

12 Adam Tangata

19 Zack McComb

13 Jacob Fairbank

Subs (all used)

34 Vili Halafihi

1 Louis Jouffret

17 Will Calcott

15 Connor Davies

Tries: Tibbs (21), Tangata (29)

Goals: Hansen 4/5

VIKINGS

4 Joe Edge

28 Jon Bennison

3 Matty Fleming

1 Jack Owens

5 Mike Butt

19 Dec Patton

7 Tom Gilmore

8 Dan Murray

9 Jordan Johnstone

15 Liam Bent

23 Ben Condon

17 Max Roberts

18 Nick Gregson

Subs (all used)

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Matty Fozard

16 Adam Lawton

30 Jack Bibby

Tries: Fozard (51), Edge (78)

Goals: Patton 3/3

Sin bin: Lawton (36) – persistent offending

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 6-0, 8-0, 14-0; 14-6, 14-8, 16-8, 16-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Panthers: Brandon Douglas

Vikings: Max Roberts

Penalty count: 6-6

Half-time: 14-0

Referee: James Vella

Attendance: 2,661