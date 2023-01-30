‘He was still in A and E late into the night, waiting for a bed’ – Dislocated knee and snapped patella tendon leaves Oldham star in hospital following rugby league friendly

RUGBY LEAGUE is one of the toughest sports in the world – and everyone knows that to put their body on the line week after week takes some doing.

Injuries are a part and parcel of playing rugby league, but sometimes an injury comes along that makes you wince at the severity.

Well that is certainly the case from a weekend fixture between Oldham and Rochdale Hornets with halfback Lewis Sheridan having to make a trip to hospital following a serious injury.

In fact, it was so serious that Sheridan suffered a dislocated knee and a snapped patella tendon, though there is now timeline of a potential return.

Club chairman Chris Hamilton said: “Myself and Stuart Littler (head coach) were in contact throughout the evening with Lewis, who as well as being in a lot of pain, was upset at the injury so early into his Oldham career. He was still in A and E late into the night, waiting for a bed and waiting to hear when the surgeons were going to be able to operate.

“After spending an uncomfortable night, he was told the surgeons would operate today and they have done. It is a particularly nasty injury and, on his x-ray his knee cap was a long way from where it should have been.

“We don’t have any news yet on timescales, the most important thing right now, is getting the operation done successfully and making sure Lewis is looked after and the club will be doing all it can to provide him with support during this difficult time.

“We have sent the best wishes of everybody connected with the club to him and it goes without saying we wish him a speedy recovery.”