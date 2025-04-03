Herman Ese’ese reveals keys to Hull FC revival ahead of derby showdown

HERMAN ESE’ESE is at the forefront of the Hull FC revival – but the barnstorming prop says credit goes first and foremost to coach John Cartwright.

Hull have lost only one of their first eight games in all competitions this season, after winning just three last term.

They now go into a huge Challenge Cup quarter-final against city rivals Hull KR on Saturday with justified confidence they can challenge the current Super League leaders.

Ese’ese has been a key figure, winning Rugby League World’s Player of the Month award in the latest issue and signing a new contract until 2029 (with an option for 2030).

And the giant Kiwi says: “We’re well connected compared to last year.

“It’s their mentality of not wanting to let each other down when they’re out there. There’s a special bond in this group and it definitely shows.

“It started with John Cartwright. He knows how to build a winning culture. He’s been there and done that as a player and a coach.

“We have someone at the head of the team, driving that connection and that culture.”

Player recruitment has also been crucial, with the addition of many vastly experienced players having had a notable impact.

“It helps having more experience compared to last year and more big bodies, but overall it’s a team effort,” said Ese’ese, 30.

“It’s 17 blokes that go out there and play with their heart, it’s a credit to them all.

“The youngsters proved themselves last year and they’re only going to get better.

“When you have players like Jordan Rapana, Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker, John Asiata, it’s good for their growth and good for the team.”

Sezer has been instrumental at halfback and Ese’ese added: “He’s a freak. That’s why he’s our skipper.

“He’s so experienced, he’s a top player and has played so many NRL games. He’s been there and done that.

“He’s definitely the in-form half in the comp right now.”

And of his own eye-catching displays, Ese’ese said: “I feel like I’m just hitting my prime now.

“I want to continue this form. It just comes down to me enjoying my footy.

“I’m loving it here in Hull. When you’re happy at a place, you tend to play your best footy.”