Heworth extend winning run at Wigan St Patricks

THERE is no change to the First Division table following HEWORTH’S 22-14 victory at WIGAN ST PATRICKS in Saturday’s only fixture in the NCL.

The match, which was postponed towards the end of July because of an unfit pitch at Clarington Park following a sustained period of heat and little rain, resulted in the Villagers extending their winning run to six games to ease within a point of leaders Wigan St Judes.

Pats stay sixth – in the play-offs berths – but are only ahead of seventh-placed Oldham St Annes on points difference.

The Saints, who had lost the corresponding game in York 38-0, looked on course for another hiding when Heworth posted tries in the first 16 minutes for Harrison Briggs and Fraser West, Finlay Tait converting the first to help establish a 10-0 lead.

But the momentum seemed to swing the way of the home side when Connor Webb crashed over on the half-hour and Jonah Taylor dotted down three minutes after the restart, Brad Smith adding the levelling conversion.

The Villagers, however, restored their ten-point cushion with tries early in the final quarter for Ellis Southerington and West, the first of which Tait goaled.

And although Danny Ryding nipped over in response to reduce the arrears to six points with eight minutes left, a Tait penalty-goal sealed the double for the visitors.