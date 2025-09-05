High praise for ‘one of a kind’ Salford Red Devils hero

SALFORD coach Paul Rowley says Joe Mellor – the experienced halfback or hooker who has two times been through the mill while a club fought for their very existence – is “one of a kind”.

The 34-year-old was a member of the last-ever Toronto Wolfpack line-up in March 2020, when the pandemic hit and the Canadian club failed to survive, with players owed salary payments.

And he has spent the last two seasons at the Red Devils, whose ongoing financial troubles have been well documented.

While a host of players have departed Super League’s crisis club amid the issues, Mellor remains.

He returned from an injury to make an eighth appearance of the campaign in the recent defeat at Leigh, where he played between 2021 and 2023, a spell which included a year in the Championship.

Mellor, who has also played for Wigan and Widnes, scored Salford’s sole try in that clash.

“Joe is probably one of the best characters we’ve had in my time at this club,” said Rowley, who took charge in November 2021.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He came back early from injury, that’s why we had to be careful with him, because he was just struggling a little, although others have been in the same situation.

“But he certainly had a great influence, and when he went off against Leigh, it affected us. He’s one of a kind and he’s fantastic to have around the place.”