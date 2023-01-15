Hodgson and Gleeson to return to Rugby League?

RUGBY LEAGUE coaches Brett Hodgson and Martin Gleeson could both be heading back to Rugby League after both lost their jobs as members of the England rugby union squad.

Gleeson and former Hull FC coach Hodgson are out in the cold after losing their respective roles as England attack and defence chiefs, with the latter axed just five weeks after officially replacing Anthony Seibold, who will coach NRL club Manly in 2023.

Hodgson, who left Hull after the end of a disappointing 2022 campaign in which his side finished ninth, was Eddie Jones’s pick as successor to ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos coach Seibold.

The 44-year-old former New South Wales fullback, who played for Huddersfield and Warrington in Super League after representing Western Suburbs, Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers in the NRL, shadowed Seibold during the Autumn internationals before taking up the role.

But as the dust settled on a four-match series in which England picked up only one win, Jones was axed following six years in charge.

And now Gleeson has followed him through the exit door.

“It’s been a pleasure to represent my country again and to work with this group of players. I wish them all the best this coming year,” said Gleeson, who made his name in union circles working on the staff at Wasps.

Gleeson (above), 42, retired as a player with Salford in 2014, joining their coaching team as an assistant before switching codes to join Wasps for the 2019-20 season as their attack coach.

He was appointed in August 2021 as Eddie Jones’ assistant with England.

Speculation will now mount as to whether both Hodgson and Gleeson will return to Rugby League.

Meanwhile former Bradford, England and Great Britain star Mike Forshaw has become defence coach for the Wales rugby union side after ten years with Sale Sharks.

