Brett Hodgson concerned by Hull FC ill-discipline after opening rounds

Brett Hodgson says his Hull side need to work on their discipline ahead of the visit of Salford on Saturday.

The Black and Whites have one win and one defeat from their opening couple of Super League matches, but ill-discipline has been a theme across both.

They were able to survive the late dismissal of Jake Connor for a high challenge on Lee Gaskell to hang on for the two points at Wakefield in their season opener.

But another key man was shown red at home to defending champions St Helens on Saturday, with Luke Gale sent off for a studs-up move on Jonny Lomax on their way to a 38-6 defeat.

Hull have conceded 26 penalties or set restarts across those two fixtures, and while coach Hodgson insisted his team hadn’t been judged fairly with every decision, he admitted it was an issue for him to fix up.

“There are some elements we still need to be better at, like our discipline. We have to get better, because we cannot just give teams chance after chance on our own try-line,” said the Hull coach following the loss to Saints.

“Some of the penalties that went against us were our own doing, and we don’t step away from that, but there were many I felt were very harshly adjudicated.”

He included the yellow card for Connor Wynne as one of those – “the player (Jack Welsby) literally jumped and put his head into the ground” – but declined to give an opinion on Gale’s dismissal.

The halfback will wait to discover if he faces a suspension, with Andre Savelio already set to miss the Salford game as he serves the second part of his two-match ban and new signing Kane Evans seeing out the final match of a ban he brought over from the NRL.

However, fullback Connor can come back into contention this week after serving his one-game punishment.

