How were Captain’s Challenges used in Super League round one?

EVERY year we seem to have innovations introduced to Rugby League.

This year it is the Captain’s Challenge.

I had a largely neutral opinion before seeing it over the weekend.

But now I’m wondering whether it’s worth it.

There were ten Captain’s Challenges in total for the first round of Super League matches.

Eight of the challenges failed and two were inconclusive.

Not a single Captain’s Challenge was successful.

That’s a great compliment to the referees.

But it does make me wonder about the wisdom of having the Captain’s Challenge at all.

As you will see on this page, we are giving our readers the chance to vote on this subject.