How, where and when you can watch Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s new Ultra7in7 film premiere

IT’S safe to say that Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield is making a name for himself throughout both the sporting world and society itself.

After an incredible career as a rugby league player, captaining Leeds to seven Super League titles and two Challenge Cup successes, Sinfield set about raising funds and awareness for research into Motor Neurone Disease after his former Rhinos teammate and lifelong friend, Rob Burrow, was diagnosed back in late 2019.

Since then, Sinfield has helped raise over £7 million as well as put pressure on the British government to release funds after the latter promised £50 million to help find a cure for MND.

One of those challenges – indeed the last of a gruelling ‘trilogy’ – the Ultra7in7 saw Sinfield run seven ultra marathons in seven days, raising millions in the process.

Now, a film about that incredible challenge and everything that it entailed will be released on 19 January, 2023.

The premiere for the film will take place at the Everyman Cinema in Leeds – located on Albion Street in the city centre – that night with the event set to start at 7pm.

Tickets for the event, produced by RAM Films in association with Leeds Beckett University, cost £45 and include entry into the film’s screening, refreshments, entry into a prize raffle for signed memorabilia, an exclusive event wristband plus photo opportunities and a meet and greet with Sinfield and members of the Ultra7in7 fundraising team.

RAM Films explained the film on the event page, stating: “Narrated by the Oldham-born hero, the film provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Sinfield’s third and arguably most difficult fundraising challenge, which saw him run seven ultra marathons in seven days and has raised over £2.2 million for Motor Neurone Disease charities.

“Having joined the Rugby League icon on every step of the journey, RAM Films were once again given unprecedented access before, during and after the Ultra 7 in 7 challenge to document the inside story of how Sinfield’s determination and fundraising efforts have changed an entire community’s lives.

“From the start line at Murrayfield to the finish line at Old Trafford, the 90-minute film will show all the trials and tribulations of this epic fundraiser; featuring exclusive interviews, audio recordings and never-before-seen footage from throughout the week-long challenge.”

Tickets can be found here.